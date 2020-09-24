Liverpool Vs Arsenal EPL Kickoff Time Moved By 15 Mins, Fans React Hilariously

The upcoming blockbuster Liverpool vs Arsenal clash was earlier set to take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 12:45 AM IST. However, due to the new COVID-19 UK guidelines, the Liverpool vs Arsenal game at Anfield will now be played 15 minutes earlier, with the new kick-off time scheduled to be 12:30 AM IST. However, the slight change in time has generated some hilarious reactions from the fans, with many posting comical comments while referring to the change in kick-off timings.

Liverpool vs Arsenal time changed due to new COVID-19 UK rule

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match timing has been changed in order to adjust to the new regulations announced by the UK government. The latest COVID-19 UK guidelines announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson disclosed that bars and restaurants must now shut by 10 pm from Thursday evening onwards in an effort to control the spread of the virus. With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game earlier scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM local time, the latest regulations disclosed by the UK government would have meant that fans would have had to miss the closing stages of the encounter. However, with the Liverpool vs Arsenal time changed by 15 minutes, fans would now be able to enjoy the full match without any disruptions, with the change ensuring that the new COVID-19 UK guidelines are respected as well.

Fans react to Premier League COVID guidelines timing change

Unbelievable Jeff. 😂 and one of reasons they won't allow fans to go to stadiums to watch football is because fans might congregate in pubs before games. — Phil Bradish (@BradOwl) September 23, 2020

After the change in timing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game was announced, fans took to social media to share their rib-tickling reactions to the news. Many fans also shared hilarious memes while referring to the change in timings. The majority of football fans used the opportunity to make Video Assistant Referee (VAR) jokes, trolling the system by suggesting that the match would go into overtime if VAR is used during the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. With fans now able to watch the entire Liverpool vs Arsenal game at the pub and abide by the UK government’s decision as well, some Arsenal fans suggested that alcohol would be needed to ease the pain of their side’s loss at the hands of the Premier League champions.

Let’s face it there’s gonna be a massive var check that lasts 7 minutes or so and they’ll just miss the last few minutes anyways. — Colin Lundie (@gongthegoalie) September 23, 2020

Why are they Not letting FANS into the Stadium for games but allow them to watch at Pubs?



This Technique doesn't stop the Virus from spreading,rather it spreads more. — B (@anaga_banner) September 23, 2020

BREAKING: Next Monday night's game between Liverpool vs. Arsenal will now be an 8pm kick-off so that fans watching in the pub can see all the action before the 10pm closing time. pic.twitter.com/nCF2J4k9xi — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 23, 2020

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have made a 100% start to their season, winning both of their games. While Liverpool have defeated Leeds United and Chelsea, Arsenal have overcome Fulham and West Ham United in the Premier League. The two sides have already met once this season, with Arsenal beating Liverpool on penalties in the FA Community Shield final.

Image Credits; Arsenal Instagram