Chelsea New Boy Kai Havertz Silences Critics With Classy Hat-trick Against Barnsley

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted that new signing Kai Havertz is only beginning to find his feet at the club after the German scored a hat-trick against Barnsley in their EFL Third Round clash that ended in a 6-0 win for the Blues. Havertz arrived at Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a £71m deal this summer, which made him the second-most expensive signing at Stamford Bridge. Following two rather underwhelming displays in the Premier League, Havertz finally opened his Chelsea account with a stellar hat-trick and assist against Championship side Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Chelsea vs Barnsley highlights: Kai Havertz hat-trick guides Blues to crushing win

On a night that saw Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell make their debut for Chelsea, Kai Havertz stepped in to steal the limelight. Havertz was subbed off in both of Chelsea's league games against Brighton and Liverpool, as he looked a tad off the pace for the English game. However, the 21-year-old attacker was at his clinical best this week, netting his first career hat-trick for the west London club as they booked their spot in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup via a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley.

Tammy Abraham eased the nerves for Chelsea on 19 minutes after pouncing on a mistake by the Barnsley backline to fire the Blues into the lead. However, it was on the 28th-minute mark that Kai Havertz scored his first goal for his new club. The German slotted in a neat finish after a pass from Mason Mount that was cleverly dummied by Abraham.

Chelsea made it 3-0 just five minutes into the second half when Kai Havertz chased the Barnsley backline to win possession; the ball broke kindly for Ross Barkley, who got his first goal of the night. Havertz got his second goal of the night on 55 minutes, finishing off a brilliant Chelsea move and managed to grab his hat-trick 10 minutes later after nutmegging the Barnsley goalkeeper to walk the ball into the net. Havertz was replaced by another new Chelsea signing, Ben Chilwell, on the 66th-minute mark.

Substitutes Ben Chilwell and Olivier Giroud combined to make it 6-0 for Chelsea but the Havertz goals became the talk of the town for the Blues faithful. On social media, one fan wrote, "Kai Havertz hat-trick against Barnsley! what a way to open your account" while another added, "Those Havertz goals showed us why he's worth that price". Manager Frank Lampard was also delighted with Havertz's performance on the night and explained that fans will be seeing much more of the talented forward in the near future.

Carabao Cup results so far

Fleetwood Town 2-5 Everton

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle United

Preston 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall 0-2 Burnley

Stoke City 1-0 Gillingham

Image Credits - Chelsea Twitter