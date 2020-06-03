LAK Vs HRT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

LASK Linz will face TSV Hartberg in their next Austrian Bundesliga clash at the Raiffeisen Arena. TSV Hartberg are currently on the sixth spot of the Championship Round table with 14 points to their name. TSV Hartberg have managed to win a total of 8 games out of the 22 played (Draws 5, Losses 9). They have scored 36 goals in the season so far and have conceded 50 goals (GD -14). As for LASK Linz, they are on the second spot of the Championship Round table with 21 points in their bank. LASK Linz have managed to win a total of 17 games out of the 22 played (Draws 2, Losses 2) and have a goal difference of 30.

LAK vs HRT will commence on June 3 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction, LAK vs HRT Dream11 top picks and LAK vs HRT Dream11 team.

LAK vs HRT Dream11 Team

LAK vs HRT Dream11 top picks

Michael Klauss (Captain) Dominik Frieser (Vice-captain) Alexander Schlager Rene Swete Michael Huber Rajko Rep

LAK vs HRT Dream11 team

LAK vs HRT Dream11 team: LASK Linz squad

Alexander Schlager, Tobias Lawal, Thomas Gebauer, Philipp Wiesinger, Christian Ramsebner, Gernot Trauner, Markus Wostry, Nemanja Celic, Petar Filipovic, René Renner, Peter Michorl, Michael Klauss, Dominik Reiter, Husein Balic, Marvin Potzmann , David Schnegg, Valentino Müller, Samuel Tetteh, Stefan Haudum, James Holland, Reinhold Ranftl, Thomas Goiginger, Dominik Frieser, Andrés Andrade, Thomas Sabitzer, Marko Raguz

LAK vs HRT Dream11 team: TSV Hartberg squad

Rene Swete, Florian Faist, Raphael Sallinger, Michael Huber, Amadou Dante, Dario Tadic, Thomas Rotter, Felix Luckeneder, Andreas Lienhart, Siegfried Rasswalder, Christoph Kröpfl, Rajko Rep, Stefan Rakowitz, Lukas Gabbichler, Christian Klem, Marcel Schantl, Nino Köpf, David Cancola, Tomas Ostrak, Jodel Dossou, Tobias Kainz, Lukas Ried, Jürgen Heil, Peter Tschernegg, Michael Lema, Bakary Nimaga, Sandro Gotal

LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction

Our LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction is that LASK Linz will win this game.

Note: The LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction, LAK vs HRT Dream11 top picks and LAK vs HRT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAK vs HRT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.