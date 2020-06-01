Jose Mourinho Asks Premier League Players To Stop Being 'selfish' And Think About Fans

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho has backed FA's decision to restart the Premier League after a 3-month halt. The Premier League is set to return on June 17 after the competition was suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, many players and coaches have shown concern over the return of the league. Many believe that the English board is rushing towards starting the league as it can massively impact the health of players. While Jose Mourinho acknowledged the concern previously, the UK Government's 'Project Restart' seems to have made him change his mind on the issue.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney 'drinks Like A Madman', Steven Gerrard Dances Topless In Bars: Hugo Rodallega

What Jose Mourinho has to say about the Premier League return

As reported by The Sun, Jose Mourinho has asked his fellow Premier League players to not be selfish at this moment. 'The Special One' stated that it's time for them to give back to their fans. The Tottenham boss opined that injuries or ill-health should be the least of players' concerns as maximum security will be provided to them at this point and that playing is paramount.

Also Read | Lewandowski’s Lavish £7 Million Poland Apartment Has Golf Simulator And Wine Tasting Room

Premier League return: Jose Mourinho on 'Project Restart'

Also Read | Man City Facing A Nightmare Schedule As Clubs Meet To Discuss Project Restart Date

Premier League return: Jose Mourinho and his outburst on PL managers

57-year-old Jose Mourinho apparently lost his cool over Premier League managers who were against the 'Project Restart' earlier last month. As reported by The Mirror, Jose Mourinho voiced his opinion against managers, who stood against the return of the Premier League. Jose Mourinho, in a recent League Managers' Association meeting, reportedly told his fellow Premier League managers to 'stay home and watch Bundesliga' if they don't want the Premier League to return. Premier League managers like Pep Guardiola, Nigel Pearson, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard are not yet convinced that it is the right time for the Premier League to resume.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable In Training As Barcelona Skipper Puts On A Class Display

Premier League fixtures

Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first two Premier League fixtures to be played on the tournament's return.

Premier League return: Premier League standings