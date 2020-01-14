The Debate
'Zinedine Zidane Is A Blessing From Heaven For Real Madrid,' States Florentino Perez

Football News

The thing which impressed Perez the most was that Zinedine Zidane won the Spanish Super Cup in the absence of Eden Hazard, Benzema and Gareth Bale in the squad.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane won his ninth cup with Real Madrid with a win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. The Frenchman made a name for himself after winning three back-to-back Champions League titles with Real Madrid before he left the job.

Zidane returned to the Bernabeu to lift a struggling Real Madrid side in January 2019. He started his process to rebuild the Spanish giants and he got Eden Hazard to fill Cristiano Ronaldo's void in Madrid's squad. Zidane's tactics helped Real Madrid win their first trophy of the season and president Florentino Perez was all praise for the 47-year-old manager. 

Zinedine Zidane is a blessing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez described Zinedine Zidane as a "blessing from heaven." Florentino Perez, while talking with Marca, stated that Zidane has plenty of trophies under his name. He hopes that he will win many more in the future.

"Zidane has a loving relationship with Real Madrid. He decided to rest for a year and now he's returned with renewed energy. Zidane is a blessing from heaven," added Perez.

The thing which impressed Perez the most was that Zinedine Zidane won the Spanish Super Cup in the absence of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the squad. 

Real Madrid are currently on the second spot of the LaLiga table with 11 wins in 19 games (Loss 1 Draws 7). Zinedine Zidane's side have been very impressive throughout the season with their unique style of football.

Real Madrid will be up against Manchester City in the Round of 16 Champions League clash. Real Madrid are only trailing behind LaLiga table-toppers Barcelona in terms of goal difference. Los Blancos will next face Sevilla in their LaLiga 2019-20 tie on January 18, 2020.

Published:
