Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming Details, Team News And LaLiga Standings

Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo in Matchday 24 of the LaLiga on Sunday (Monday IST). Real Madrid are currently atop the LaLiga standings and would hope to add three more points to their kitty to stay clear from second-placed arch-rivals Barcelona. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, would like to pull off an upset against Zinedine Zidane’s men and move further away from the relegation zone. Real Madrid were comfortable 3-1 winners the last time these two sides met in LaLiga, and Zidane would hope for a similar result on Sunday.

Also Read: Serie A Matchday 24 Fixtures, Preview, Standings: Inter Milan Look To Consolidate Top Spot

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: LaLiga standings and fixtures

There's @FCBarcelona (2nd) 🆚 @GetafeCF (3rd) to look forward to on Saturday... 👀



🔮 How will the #LaLigaSantander table look by the end of this weekend? pic.twitter.com/t9vRgBydYH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 14, 2020

🍿 Matchday 24 action starts tonight with #ValenciaAtleti! 🦇🏧



Which match are you most looking forward to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/m733oK6PWe — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 14, 2020

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming and preview

Zinedine Zidane has steered Real Madrid to the top of the LaLiga standings and would hope that his side stays there when the season ends. The Los Blancos are three points ahead of rivals Barcelona and are on a 14-match unbeaten run in the LaLiga since their shock 1-0 loss to Mallorca in October. Real Madrid's last LaLiga match was against Osasuna away from home and the Los Blancos ended up with a 4-1 win.

While all is going good for Real Madrid, the same cannot be said for Celta Vigo this season. Vigo are only two points off relegation zone at 17th in the LaLiga standings. Celta Vigo snapped their eight-match winless streak against Sevilla last weekend, but it would take them a herculean effort for them to defeat Real Madrid especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. A win against Real Madrid would help Celta Vigo arrest their slide and look to save their failing campaign and survive in the top division.

Also Read: Monaco Vs Montpellier Live Streaming Details, Team News, Ligue 1 Standings

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: Last five matches

17 Aug 2020: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid

16 Mar 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

11 Nov 2018: Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid

12 May 2018: Real Madrid 6-0 Celta Vigo

7 Jan 2018: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: Team News

Eden Hazard is back in training and might feature in the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo as he races against time to be match fit the Champions League clash against Manchester City. James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are officially ruled out of the clash due to their respective injuries. For Celta Vigo, David Junca and Jeison could make a comeback in the team after returning to training ahead of the clash against Real Madrid. Hugo Mallo is suspended for the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo clash.

Also Read: Wolves Vs Leicester City Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: Predicted XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Rodrygo.

Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Rodrygo. Celta Vigo: Blanco, Vazquez, Araujo, Murillo, Olaza, Rafinha, Fran Beltran, Yokuslu, Sisto, Aspas, Smolov.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming details and match schedule

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid When: Sunday, February 16, 2020. (Monday, February 17 IST)

Sunday, February 16, 2020. (Monday, February 17 IST) Kick-Off: 1:45 AM IST

1:45 AM IST Telecast: Facebook Live.

Also Read: Borussia Dortmund Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Details, Team News