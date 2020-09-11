LaLiga Matchday 1 Fixtures, Preview And All You Need To Know Ahead Of The New Season

The LaLiga 2020-21 season is set to begin this weekend, less than two months after last season's extended campaign came to an end. Although champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have had their opening day fixtures postponed due to their involvement in Europe, there are still a number of intriguing games to be played over the weekend. Here's a look at the LaLiga fixtures for Matchday 1 of the 2020-21 season.

LaLiga fixtures: LaLiga Matchday 1 games on Saturday, Sep 12

The first game of the LaLiga 2020-21 season will see Jose Luis Mendilibar's Eibar host Oscar Garcia Junyent's Celta Vigo at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 12. The first LaLiga fixture for the 2020-21 season is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). The second game on Saturday will see Granada face off against Athletic Club at the Los Carmenes stadium with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST). The third and final game on Saturday will see newly-promoted Cadiz lock horns with Osasuna at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST)

LaLiga fixtures: LaLiga Matchday 1 games on Sunday, Sep 13

A total of four games will be played on Sunday, beginning with Alaves hosting Real Betis at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. The first game on Sunday is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm local time (5:30 pm IST). The second game will see Valladolid host Real Sociedad at the Jose Zorrilla with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). Man City legend David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus and will not be able to feature for Real Sociedad on Matchday 1.

The third game on Sunday will see Unai Emery's Villarreal square off against Huesca at the Estadio de la Ceramica and the game will begin at 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST). Villarreal finished last season in fifth place on the LaLiga table and will be hoping to secure their place in the top four this term The fourth and final game of LaLiga Matchday 1 will see Valencia face Levante at the Mestalla with the game to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Monday, 12:30 am IST).

✨ T O M O R R O W ✨



Sign up to #LaLigaTV now and watch EVERY live match from the 2020/21 season, FREE until Oct 1st.



📺 @SkyUK & @PremierSportsTV player. — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 11, 2020

LaLiga schedule: LaLiga live stream details

There will be no telecast of LaLiga fixtures on Indian television. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Here are the four LaLiga fixtures that have been postponed:

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Barcelona v Elche

Real Madrid v Getafe

Image Credits - Paco Alcacer / Valencia Instagram