LaLiga Matchday 15 Preview: Atletico Take On Barcelona, Real Madrid's Chance To Capitalise

LaLiga has entered Matchday 15 and we have some exciting matches to look forward to over the weekend. Real Madrid play Alaves away on Saturday while Sevilla play Leganes on Sunday. The highlight clash of LaLiga Matchday 15 will be the game between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday night. Here is the LaLiga Matchday 15 preview.

Also Read | Manchester United Player Ratings After A Disappointing 1-2 Loss Against Astana

LaLiga matchday 15 fixtures

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson And Ed Woodward Get Into A Heated Argument During United's PL Match

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last 18 LaLiga games against Barcelona (D5, L13). Los Rojiblancos last won against Barcelona in February 2010. Atletico currently trail league-leaders Barcelona by three points and will go level on points with Lionel Messi and Co. if they win on Sunday night.

Also Read | Rio Ferdinand Explains The Mistake That Forced Manchester United To Sack Jose Mourinho

LaLiga: Sevilla vs Leganes

Sevilla host Leganes on LaLiga Matchday 15 this weekend. Sevilla currently trail Barcelona and Real Madrid by just one point having put in some strong performances under Julien Lopetegui this season. They will be expected to bag all three points on home soil against last-placed Leganes who have only six points in the LaLiga this season.

Also Read | Real Madrid's summer signing Eden Hazard injured; netizens react

LaLiga: Athletic Club vs Granada

Athletic Club have won their last two last league matches against Granada in the LaLiga. They currently lie fifth in the LaLiga table and will hope to put some pressure on Atletico in fourth by beating Granada on home turf. Granada, who trail Athletic Club by two points, will hope to pull off a win at San Mames on Sunday.

Also Read | Champions League: The teams that have already qualified for Round of 16

LaLiga: Alaves vs Real Madrid

Alaves host Real Madrid on LaLiga Matchday 15 at the Mendizorozza Stadium on Saturday. Real Madrid, who played out a 2-2 draw against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, will be expected to pick all three points away from home. Can Real Madrid go top of the LaLiga table if Barcelona fail to win at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday?