Luka Modric Was Unveiled A Real Madrid Player OTD 8 Years Ago, Here's What Happened Since

Having clinched their 32nd LaLiga title against the mighty Pep Guardiola-led Barcelona, Real Madrid were building a team that would go on to win four Champions League titles in five years. Just two days before the Spanish Super Cup final, Luka Modric, a shrewd signing, was unveiled on this day, August 27, 2012, under the watchful eye of Jose Mourinho, though curiously devoid of much buzz. The Croatian midfielder went on to achieve immense glory with Los Blancos and continues to do so.

Luka Modric career exhibits crests and troughs

Luka Modric moved to Real Madrid for a reported fee of £30 million (€33m), having established himself as one of the prominent players for Spurs during his four-season stay at White Hart Lane. However, his initial days at Santiago Bernabeu were bruised with struggle. Modric managed just 19 appearances until the winter break, averaging 38 minutes per game. His unimpressive form brought him the tag of the 'worst signing of the season', as voted by the fans in Spain.

Luka Modric career stats at Real Madrid read beyond exceptional

However, things took a turn for the better with Luka Modric emerging as a prominent star under subsequent managers Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. Modric reached the peak of his career under the French club legend. Zidane relied completely on the Croatian in the heart of midfield, alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Luka Modric began receiving praise for the untiring efforts he put in across the length and breadth of the field. Having completed eight seasons at the Bernabeu, the midfield maestro has managed 343 matches for Real Madrid. He still assumes a key role under Zidane, having seen a kind of redemption the past season, after a dismal 2018-19 campaign.

Luka Modric career boasts a World Cup Golden Ball triumph

Luka Modric's career highlights cannot be complete without mentioning his extraordinary performance during the 2017-18 season. Having clinched the third consecutive Champions League title, beating Liverpool, Modric guided Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final. Though Croatia could not survive France, losing the final 4-2, Modric stood out individually amongst other stalwarts. His efforts in the glorious competition were rewarded with the Golden Ball award by FIFA.

Luka Modric career highlights: Ballon d'Or triumph in 2018

His impressive run of form for both Real Madrid and Croatia bagged him the Ballon d'Or in 2018. With the highest honour in football, Luka Modric became the first player to win the title other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in over a decade. AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Kaka had last won it in 2007.

As Modric edges closer to final few years in professional football, the midfielder has established a legacy of his own, not only at Real Madrid but also with the national team. The Croatian boasts four Champions League titles, two LaLigas and three Spanish Super Cups. Having managed 1,999 minutes in LaLiga the previous season, Modric's contract with the LaLiga champions runs out next summer and the maestro is keen on a pay-cut to extend his stay at least for a couple more years.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter/Luka Modric Instagram