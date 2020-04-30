LaLiga Players Will Have To Get Tested First Before Returning To Training Amidst Pandemic

After USA and Italy, Spain has one of the highest COVID-19 related fatalities in the last couple of months. Almost 213,000 Spanish citizens tested positive for coronavirus with a death count of 24,000 plus. However, the coronavirus Spain situation has improved in recent weeks with infection rates and fatality counts decreasing steadily. The Spanish government has reportedly given the green light for LaLiga clubs to begin training from May 4 onwards with certain guidelines.

Also Read | LaLiga return: League players allowed to commence individual training from May 4 onwards: Report

Coronavirus Spain lockdown

LaLiga return set to begin on May 4 as players train in small numbers

OFFICIAL: Players are allowed to train individually from the 4th of May. The plan after that is to allow small groups to train together from the 18th of May extending to 8 players a week later. LaLiga is expected to return behind closed doors on either the 5th or 12th of June. pic.twitter.com/nCgUgholr0 — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) April 28, 2020

Also Read | LaLiga president Javier Tebas criticises France's decision to suspend football

Coronavirus Spain lockdown

LaLiga players will have to first get tested before returning to training amid pandemic

While speaking to Movistar+, Spanish top-flight President Javier Tebas revealed that he was keen to see LaLiga return in June. He was quoted as saying "I hope the league can resume in mid-June. There is time, no need to run. In June we can start the competition again. We have until June 28. We look forward to starting training again, we will see the date, but I see that we can finish the competition, which is very important."

Reports in the Spanish media claim that players and staff must undergo an RT-PCR test for the virus and a serology test before returning to training as part of Phase 1 of LaLiga's protocol. Phase 2 consists of individual training and could begin as soon as May 6, while Phase 3 involves training in small groups of up to eight players. Phase 4 is a full-blown training program with the entire squad, which will take place two weeks before LaLiga returns.

Also Read | LaLiga return: Games could be held behind closed doors till 2021 after coronavirus crisis: Report

Also Read | Coronavirus Spain lockdown: If LaLiga cannot be completed, current top 4 will qualify for UCL

LaLiga President comments on Ligue 1 season suspension due to COVID-19 crisis

LaLiga President, Javier Tebas on Ligue 1 cancellation:



"I don't understand why there would be more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line, being on a fishing boat on the high seas." pic.twitter.com/bGUchzLcXQ — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) April 28, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Spain lockdown: Barcelona have reportedly agreed to furlough staff amid COVID-19 crisis