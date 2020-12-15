LaLiga, Premier League And Serie A Leaders All Part Of This Year's Europa League

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool missed out on the opportunity to overtake Tottenham Hotspur in the charts, after settling for a draw against Fulham. Jose Mourinho's men had shared the spoils earlier on Saturday, in the game against Crystal Palace. Interestingly, the current Premier League leaders are plying their trade in the Europa League. Moreover, a similar situation is being seen across the other four of the top European leagues.

Spurs maintain lead at top of Premier League

Tottenham are currently leading the Premier League charts with 25 points to their credit, same as that of Liverpool, albeit with a better goal difference ratio. However, Spurs are currently playing in the Europa League, having failed to manage a top-four finish the previous season.

The north Londoners finished sixth in the Premier League last term, ensuring a berth in the Europa League. Meanwhile, none of the last season's top four clubs apart from Liverpool would qualify for the Champions League if the season were to end now, with Chelsea being the closest to the top four spot - Frank Lampard's men sit fifth in the standings.

Real Madrid's struggle propels Real Sociedad at the top

Besides, there's a surprising leader in LaLiga, a competition which has often seen the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Sociedad sit atop the LaLiga standings with 26 points in 13 games, with Atletico Madrid on an equal footing, although they sit second after losing out to defending champions Real Madrid last week.

Interestingly, Real Sociedad are plying their trade in the Europa League, having finished sixth in the LaLiga last time around. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit second with a three-point deficit against Real Sociedad, while the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona have struggled as yet, languishing at the eighth spot after 11 games.

AC Milan lead in Serie A, Bayern stumble in Bundesliga

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have stumbled in their title defence as they sit fourth in the table. Interestingly, AC Milan have had a wider impact this time around, leading the charts with 27 points, three more than second-placed Inter Milan. Similar to the LaLiga and Premier League leaders, AC Milan are also playing in the Europa League after managing a sixth-place finish last season.

Similarly, Ligue 1 has a new leader. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) blew off their lead to Lille at the top after the defeat against Lyon. Besides, Bayern Munich's draw against Union Berlin propelled Bayer Leverkusen at the top. Lille and Leverkusen are also participating in the Europa League this season.

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Kane, David Silva Twitter