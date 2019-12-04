LaLiga President Javier Tebas Resigns From His Post; Hopes To Contest Again

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has resigned from his post on Monday, December 2, 2019. However, he is set to re-contest for the top post. Tebas was elected as the LaLiga President in 2013, and his tenure was due to expire only in October, 2020.

Presento mi dimisión como presidente de @LaLiga para abrir un proceso electoral a la presidencia, al que me presentaré. En esta carta explico los detalles por los que lo considero imprescindible: pic.twitter.com/yYrdFSzcJc — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) December 2, 2019

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has resigned, but will contest again

Javier Tebas commented that he has decided to resign from his role as the LaLiga president so that a new electoral process could begin. He also clarified that he plans to contest for the post again. Tebas explained his reasons for the resignation. He stated that elections held in October 2020 would be very close to the launch of new tenders for La Liga's audiovisual rights.

Javier Tebas hopes to have a stronger mandate for the next term

A new government is being formed in Spain after the general elections which were held in November 2019. Javier Tebas said that it would be better if the LaLiga President had a stronger position by having a longer mandate. He stated that a new political term was starting in Spain, where it is possible that there may be such laws and directives proposed which might affect the institution and its interests.

LaLiga and RFEF have been at loggerheads recently

Javier Tebas was in the news recently, when he had opposed the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to play the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. His main reason for opposing the move was that a television channel called beoutQ carried pirated broadcasts of Spanish football in Saudi Arabia. Earlier in July 2019, the RFEF had ruled that LaLiga games should not be played on Fridays and Mondays without taking formal permission from RFEF. However, LaLiga countered the decision, saying that the move threatened its European broadcast contracts. The matter was decided by the court, which stated that matches could be played on Fridays, but not on Mondays.

