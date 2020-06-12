Chelsea Fans Ecstatic With 'agent' Rudiger As Defender Wishes Kai Havertz On His Birthday

Antonio Rudiger's German connection is proving to be a massive advantage for Frank Lampard and Chelsea. It was initially reported that Antonio Rudiger had a big hand in convincing RB Leipzig's Timo Werner to sign for Chelsea. With Timo Werner's £54 million move almost settled, Frank Lampard is now looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen's 21-year-old star Kai Havertz. The attacking midfielder is tipped to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and Chelsea are considered to be the frontrunners in the Kai Havertz transfer race. Antonio Rudiger fuelled those rumours by wishing Kai Havertz on his 21st birthday this week.

Kai Havertz transfer: Agent Rudiger at work again

Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger luring Kai Havertz to the Bridge?

Chelsea fans were ecstatic when they saw the 27-year-old centre-back wishing Kai Havertz on Twitter. Fans started requesting Antonio Rudiger to approach the attacking midfielder to join Chelsea in the summer. Chelsea supporters filled the comments section with tweets like "Agent Rudiger" and "Agent Rudi" on Antonio Rudiger's post.

Kai Havertz transfer: Fans react to Antonio Rudiger's tweet

Agent Rudi — Abhishek Shetty (@abhishk07) June 11, 2020

Rudiger getting our transfer targets pic.twitter.com/2XscytIuex — Hałe (@CFCHale) June 11, 2020

Agent Rudi is on the case! pic.twitter.com/hveGyE98aU — J5 (@ChelseaJF5) June 11, 2020

Agent Rudi. You deserve a new contract + guaranteed job in Chelsea board after you retire if you get Kai to Chelsea 😁 — Anjish 🕳 (@brozonedvic) June 11, 2020

Kai Havertz transfer: Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid in the race

Kai Havertz is priced at £70 million in the transfer market but Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly asking for a sum close to £80 million. However, it is reported that Chelsea are expected to face stiff competition from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United in their quest to sign Kai Havertz. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking at Kai Havertz if Man United fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the summer. Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Havertz and have reportedly tabled a deal that will see them sign Havertz this year, but loaned back to Bayer Leverkusen for the course of next season.