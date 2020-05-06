Real Madrid Stars Back In Training For Coronavirus Tests Ahead Of Potential LaLiga Return

Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale, Thibaut Courtois and Sergio Ramos were among a number of players spotted arriving at the Valdebebas training ground on Wednesday. Amid the rumours of a possible LaLiga return, Real Madrid players arrived at their training ground for coronavirus testing. Having spent nearly two months under Spain's lockdown, the pictures of Real Madrid players arriving at Valdebebas were a sight for sore eyes for the Madrid faithful on social media.

📸| Real Madrid players returned to the Valdebebas this morning to undergo the coronavirus tests. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/A9Bu8Jn27K — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) May 6, 2020

Real Madrid players in training: LaLiga coronavirus testing

Bracing for the LaLiga return, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas explained that health and safety of players and staff remains a primary concern. Tebas spoke to Marca and explained that he hopes for a LaLiga return by the end of June. The 57-year-old revealed that he wants the players to train for at least a month before the Spanish top flight can restart to avoid injuries. Cancellation of LaLiga games will reportedly cost the league around €961 million and Tebas is eager to avoid such a scenario.

Real Madrid players in training: LaLiga return near?

Having spotted a bunch of Real Madrid players in training, Madrid could return to team training in the near future. The coronavirus lockdown rules in Spain have eased off in the past week and teams have been granted permission to train with caution but players will have to undergo regular coronavirus tests. Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal were pictured arriving at Valdebebas HQ for coronavirus testing.

Photos of Real Madrid players arriving at Valdebebas

A few Los Blancos stars including Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos were pictured without protective masks on their arrival at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid players have arrived in Valdebebas to undergo coronavirus tests today. pic.twitter.com/zIIAV4w0vs — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 6, 2020

LaLiga return: LaLiga coronavirus testing

If no Real Madrid players test positive for coronavirus, reports suggest that full team training can begin from next week onwards. Although the potential LaLiga return remains in close proximity, concerns over a possible second outbreak of the deadly bug are still at large. There is no confirmed date for the return of football in the Spanish top division but if the tests go smoothly, fans could enjoy football by June.

