LaLiga Backs Barcelona, Claims That Messi Can Only Leave After Club Is Paid €700 Million

Lionel Messi's contractual complexities at Barcelona are likely to have a detrimental impact on his attempt to force a move away from the Catalan giants. With Barcelona firm on their stand of the buy-out clause, LaLiga has come out in support of the club, stating that any club that wishes to rope in the six-time Ballon d'Or winner should pay the release clause in full.

LaLiga supports Barcelona in the Messi transfer

LaLiga released an official statement on Sunday amid the Messi transfer conflict. The LaLiga statement read, "The contract is currently in force and features a release clause to be applied in the event that Lionel Andrés Messi should decide to activate the early unilateral termination of the contract, vidpursuant to Article 16 of the Royal Decree 1006/1985 of 26 June, which regulates the specific labour status of professional athletes."

LaLiga also made it clear that the authority will not proceed with the process of the Messi transfer, which includes deregistering the player from Spanish football unless the aforementioned release clause has been paid in full. LaLiga's stand resembles Barcelona's demands that the interested clubs should pay the entire release clause that is estimated at €700 million ($833 million).

Messi transfer: LaLiga statement a setback for Argentine

LaLiga's statement comes as a setback to Messi who has been attempting to force a free transfer away from the club. The statement clarifies that any decision to unilaterally seek the Messi transfer will not be entertained by LaLiga. Under such circumstances, prospective clubs will have to negotiate with Barcelona for a transfer fee.

Earlier, a report by Spanish radio station Cadena SER insisted that the Messi transfer could materialise this summer if the player had not agreed to renew for the 2020-21 season. The report also claimed that the interested clubs will have to pay the release clause in its entirety if he had agreed to renew for the upcoming season. Interestingly, his contract runs until June 2021.

Messi free agent claims debunked by LaLiga?

With the recent complexities surrounding the transfer, doubts over the Messi free agent claims still continue, which could play an important role in making or breaking the deal. Amid Messi to City rumours, it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants come up with a decent offer to lure the Argentina international to the Etihad.

