Messi Transfer Request REJECTED? Barcelona Chief Bartomeu Clings On To €700m Clause

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's attempt to seal an exit from the Camp Nou has hit a major roadblock with president Josep Bartomeu declining his transfer request. Messi had, through a burofax, informed Barcelona of his intention to leave the club courtesy of his special clause that allows him a free exit.

Bartomeu refuses meeting the Argentine amid Messi to City talks

Koeman and Barça's paths cross again. He was one of the key members of the Dream Team, he knows the Club, our football and our uniqueness. New successes for @RonaldKoeman will be successes for all Barça fans pic.twitter.com/jJ1jcM7EU4 — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) August 19, 2020

According to a report by El Periodico, Barcelona President Bartomeu has denied meeting Messi. Instead, he would speak with the Argentine only if he wants to extend his contract. It is interesting to note that an earlier report had revealed that Messi had rescued meeting the president who wanted to convince him to extend his contract. Bartomeu had also offered to resign if the player assured his stay.

Messi to City: Bartomeu demands payment of complete release clause

The report also insists that Bartomeu stands undeterred on his demand for fulfilling the Messi release clause. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a €700 million release clause and the president states that any club that seeks to seal the Messi transfer should pay the release clause in its entirety. However, Messi had hoped of reaching an amicable settlement with Barcelona. The player knows the contractual complexities involved in the deal and does not want to land himself in any legal battle.

Bartomeu's stand comes at a time when rumours of the Messi transfer to Man City have been doing the rounds. It was revealed that the Etihad-based outfit have chalked out an ambitious plan to rope in the 33-year-old. The purported Messi transfer deal will see Man City pay €100 million to Barcelona, while three or four players will also move the other way.

Messi to City: Bartomeu refuses to terminate contract

Man City are willing to offer the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Eric Garcia and Angelino to seal the Messi transfer. Hence, the president's stand brings about hindrance in the deal. Bartomeu has also refused to terminate his contract to allow him to leave for free this transfer window. It, therefore, remains to be seen if the Messi transfer materialises with ease, or the matter is pursued legally.

Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.es/Leo Messi Instagram