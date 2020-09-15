Lautaro Martinez Transfer To Real Madrid Rebuffed, Striker To Discuss New Deal With Inter

The future of Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez is becoming something of a transfer tussle between two of the most decorated sides in Spanish football: Real Madrid and Barcelona. While the Inter Milan hotshot was frequently linked with a move to Barcelona early this summer, Martinez is now attracting interest from Barcelona's eternal rivals. However, the striker's agent has now rebuffed the Real Madrid transfer news, stating that he will continue with the Nerazzurri.

Agent rebuffs Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours

Speaking to Sky Sports on the Lautaro Martinez transfer, his agent Beto Yaque has claimed that the striker is with Inter Milan and there have been no talks with Real Madrid whatsoever. Recent reports claimed that the defending LaLiga champions were looking to swoop in to sign the Inter Milan striker, who was earlier close to agreeing a deal with league rivals Barcelona.

Some Lautaro Martinez transfer reports also hinted that the Argentina international had already signed a deal with Real Madrid. Reports claimed that Los Blancos were willing to pay €99 million to rope in the 23-year-old. Talks of a swap plus cash deal involving Luka Jovic were also doing the rounds. However, his agent was quick to rubbish these rumours, insisting that the Argentine enjoys a great relationship with the Inter Milan board.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Striker set to agree new contract with Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez plans on continuing at San Siro this season, added his agent. Amid the Lautaro Martinez transfer talk, the striker's representatives will meet the club hierarchy this week to discuss a new contract. His current deal expires in 2023 and he is keen on continuing in Milan.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had asserted that the club will not be active in the transfer window, citing the financial restraints amid the coronavirus crisis. The Spanish giants have in fact sold the likes of James Rodriguez and Achraf Hakimi, while the club is also keen on selling Gareth Bale.

Inter board will have a new meeting with Lautaro Martinez agents after the transfer window to extend his contract. He’s gonna stay - there’s nothing with Real Madrid and he’s considered out of the market. 🔵🇦🇷 @SkySport @DiMarzio #Inter #Lautaro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Barcelona closing in on Memphis Depay

On the other hand, Barcelona news this week suggests that Ronald Koeman prefers Lyon striker Memphis Depay ahead of sealing the Lautaro Martinez transfer. The manager has worked with Depay during his stint as the Dutch national team manager and is keen on bringing him to the Camp Nou to replace Luis Suarez. Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Depay and Lyon will accept their offer in the coming week.

Image courtesy: Inter Instagram