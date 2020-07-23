LAZ Vs CAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Lazio will host Cagliari in their Matchday 35 clash in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico this week. Lazio are currently 4th in the Serie A table with 69 points to their name. They have won 21 games out of 34 games played in the season so far (Losses 7, Draws 6). Lazio lost 2-1 in their last Serie A game against Juventus. As for Cagliari, they are 13th in the Serie A standings with 42 points. Cagliari drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Sassuolo.

The LAZ vs CAG live match will commence on Thursday, July 23 (Friday, July 24 at 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction, LAZ vs CAG top picks and LAZ vs CAG Dream11 team.

LAZ vs CAG live: LAZ vs CAG Dream11 team

LAZ vs CAG live: LAZ vs CAG match prediction and top picks

Ciro Immobile (Captain) Felipe Caicedo (Vice-captain) Joaquin Correa Joao Pedro Giovanni Simeone Radja Nainggolan

LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction: Lazio (LAZ) squad

Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye

LAZ vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Cagliari (CAG) squad

Rafael, Alessio Cragno, Giuseppe Ciocci, Robin Olsen, Fabrizio Cacciatore, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Fabio Porru, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Federico Mattiello, Radja Nainggolan, Luca Cigarini, João Pedro, Valter Birsa, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nández, Gastón Pereiro, Artur Ionita, Paolo Faragò, Luca Pellegrini, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog, Alberto Paloschi, Daniele Ragatzu, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Gagliano, Giovanni Simeone

LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction: LAZ vs CAG playing 11

Lazio : Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

Cagliari: Alessio Cragno, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Luca Pellegrini, Fabio Pisacane, Luca Cigarini, Artur Ionita, Nahitan Nández, Giovanni Simeone, João Pedrom, Gastón Pereiro

LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction

Our LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction is that Lazio will win this game.

Note: The LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction and LAZ vs CAG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Lazio/Instagram)