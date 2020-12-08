Lazio Vs Club Brugge Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Champions League Preview

SS Lazio host Club Brugge in an all-important UEFA Champions League group F clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. SS Lazio needs only to avoid defeat to secure a spot in the next round of the Champions League while Club Brugge need to win at any cost if they are to qualify to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League. Here is our Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction, Lazio vs Club Brugge team news and details of how to watch Lazio vs Club Brugge live.

⚪️ M A T C H D A Y 🔵

Oggi. Ore 18:55. #LazioBrugge 🔥



📺 Segui il post partita su #LSC in compagnia di Sabrina Cavezza!#UCL #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2u0ahxOYqU — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) December 8, 2020

Also Read | Mino Raiola Net Worth: How Much Does Super Agent Make With Millions Involved In Transfers?

How to watch Lazio vs Club Brugge live? Lazio vs Club Brugge live stream

The live telecast of Lazio vs Club Brugge will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Lazio vs Club Brugge live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 pm IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Also Read | Watford Star Troy Deeney Received Racist Texts After Comments On Cavani's Instagram Post

Lazio vs Club Brugge team news

For SS Lazio Senad Lulic and Vedat Muriqi will be unavailable for the game. On the other hand, Club Brugge have no injury concerns to deal with and manager Phillippe Clement will have a full squad at his disposal as he prepares his team for an all-important clash.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Hits Back At Piers Morgan After Being Called ‘overpaid' And 'Arsenal’s Pogba

Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction

This will be only the second competitive meeting between Club Brugge and Lazio. The two sides met earlier on matchday 2 where both teams scored a goal to draw the game and pick up a point each. Club Brugge have won just one of their last four games away from home while Lazio is undefeated and hold an edge in the race to the Champions League qualification for the round of 16. Based on the recent run of from our Lazio vs Club Brugge prediction is that Lazio head into the game as favourites but Club Brugge can spring a surprise in a vital clash.

Also Read | BFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, Hero Indian Super League Preview

Image credits: Club Brugge Twitter