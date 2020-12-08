Watford Star Troy Deeney Received Racist Texts After Comments On Cavani's Instagram Post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani landed himself in a controversy after he used a racist word on his Instagram story following his side's victory against Southampton in November. The Football Association (FA) are now looking into the matter, with a minimum of a three-match ban on the cards. Watford captain Troy Deeney, in an early interview, had claimed that the three-match ban would not be sufficient, following which he has received over a thousand racist messages.

Cavani Instagram post lands him in trouble

Cavani scored twice to help his side complete a sensational comeback against Southampton during the final game of November. But his heroics were overshadowed after he ended up in a controversy with accusations of sending out a racist message on social media.

Following the game, the Uruguayan striker took to Instagram to share a post from one of his friends, in which he used the word 'negrito' which is a probable racist slur. After realising the post had landed him in trouble, the 33-year-old pulled down the post after three hours.

Troy Deeney racist abuse: Watford captain slammed for speaking against Cavani

The FA began investigating after the Cavani Instagram post went viral, with rules stipulating a minimum three-match ban for the Man United striker. While speaking to talkSPORT, Deeney had claimed that the three-match ban would not suffice. The Uruguayan international should be given additional education on racism, said the Watford striker.

In another interview with talkSPORT recently, the England footballer has revealed that he had received more than a thousand messages, most of which are abusive, targeting him for speaking against Cavani. However, the striker insists the abuse haven't affected him much as he is not involved much on social media.

Man United to use cultural context against Cavani three-match ban

Meanwhile, Man United are well prepared to defend their striker, if the FA rules against him. The Uruguayan striker insists negrito is a word used to display affection towards a person in South America. Man United and Cavani accept that the word has an altogether different connotation in the UK, and will accept the verdict. And according to The Athletic, the Old Trafford outfit will use the 'cultural context' to appeal incase the FA establishes a harsh ruling against Cavani.

