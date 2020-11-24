Lazio Vs Zenit Live Stream In India, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Lazio takes on Zenit in their 4th game of the UEFA Champions League Group F fixture. Scheduled to be played in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Here is Lazio vs Zenit live stream, team news, prediction and other details of the upcoming fixture.

Lazio and Zenit faced each other earlier in November during the Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign. In the reverse fixture, Aleksandr Yerokhin's goal in the 32nd minute gave Zenit a great chance to win their first game of the ongoing UCL campaign.

However, Lazio’s super-sub Felipe Caicedo scored an equalizer at the 82nd minute of the game to snatch away 2 points from Zenith with the match ending in a 1-1 stalemate. A win tonight for Lazio will help them cement a place in the top 2 of the Champions League Group F.

Lazio vs Zenit team news

Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic along with Gonzalo Escalante, Senad Lulic and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha are expected to miss tonight's fixture. All the players are currently under self-isolation and have to be tested again as they await its result which will determine their availability.

Ciro Immobile is back to his fine form scoring in 3 consecutive games. He is also forming a solid partnership with Joaquin Correa. If Strakosha cannot start on Tuesday night, Pepe Reina is expected to deputize and start between the sticks as Lazio continues to play in their preferred 3-5-2 formation.

Zenit is expected to have Artem Dzyuba start as their lone striker up top with Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios slotting in above their 4 men defensive line. Malcom is back with the team and is a potential starter for the game. Sardar Azmoun, who missed his game with Iran due to an injury has been involved with the team before the game. He is likely to make a few appearances from the bench before the Iranian gets back in the starting 11 for Zenit.

Lazio vs Zenit predicted lineups

Lazio predicted lineup: Reina; Hoedt, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Alberto, Fares; Correa, Immobile

Zenit St Petersburg predicted lineup: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Santos; Barrios; Erokhin, Ozdoev, Zhirkov, Kuzyaev; Dzyuba

Lazio vs Zenit prediction

Lazio 2-1 Zenit

As per current Champions League Standings, Lazio is slotted comfortably at 2nd below Borussia Dortmund while Zenit is the bottom-most ranked team in the Champions League Group F. Lazio's recent form has been haunted by the Covid-19 cases in the team and controversy regarding the same. Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa are expected to cause trouble against Zenit’s defense and finish off the majority of the chances created by the team as Lazio looks to challenge for the highest honors in the Champions League.

How to watch Lazio vs Zenit live in India?

The Lazio vs Zenit live stream will be broadcasted on SonyLIV. Users can also catch the TV broadcast of the match on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can follow the social media channels of both the teams as well as the official handles of the UEFA Champions League for regular updates.