Bielsa Believes 'imaginative' Guardiola Creates Solutions To Problems Ahead Of PL Clash

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the two teams lock horns in the Premier League Matchday 4. Bielsa and Guardiola faced off each other several times in the LaLiga previously, during the former's time at Athletic Bilbao, while Pep was at the helm of Barcelona. The Man City boss is a well-known admirer of the Argentine tactician, and Bielsa revealed that the respect they share is mutual.

Leeds United vs Man City: Marcelo Bielsa praises 'imaginative' Pep Guardiola ahead of Premier League showdown

Ahead of the Leeds United vs Man City clash, Marcelo Bielsa has praised his counterpart Pep Guardiola and believes that the former Barcelona manager can definitely be successful in any division, with or without a lot of transfer funds. The Leeds boss said that he does not feel like a mentor to the Man City boss, because Guardiola is 'independent' in his ideas. Bielsa said that the former Bayern Munich head coach's teams play like no other team. Calling him 'imaginative', the 65-year-old said that Pep has the ability to instantly create solutions and implement them as he proposes.

Marcelo Bielsa on Pep Guardiola: "He’s imaginative. He's able to instantly create solutions to problems. Another thing that distinguishes him is what he proposes to implement. You praise someone, it’s important to argue why - if not it’s mere empathy..."#MCFC | @ManCity — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 1, 2020

The former Argentina manager said that Pep Guardiola imagines football in terms of freedom and believes that there aren't many better than the Man City boss in the game. Bielsa also argued that the 49-year-old's Barcelona side were one of the best teams in history. The 65-year-old said that anyone who played against Pep's Barcelona will say that his team managed to neutralise the opponent's strength and imposed themselves on the game. When questioned on the availability of spending available to Guardiol and whether the former Barcelona man could replicate his successes at a mid-table or a championship club, Bielsa said was clear, saying: "Without a doubt."

Leeds United vs Man City: Marcelo Bielsa vs Pep Guardiola record

Marcelo Bielsa has faced off thrice against Pep Guardiola and is yet to have registered a win against the Man City boss. All three outings came during the 2011/12 season, Guardiola's last at Camp Nou. Bielsa's Bilbao registered an entertaining 2-2 draw earlier in the season at San Mames, before falling to a 0-2 defeat away from home. The two managers clashed again in the Copa Del Rey final later in the season, only for Barcelona to run riot and register a 3-0 win at the Vicente Calderón in Madrid.

