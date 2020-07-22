Leeds United Vs Charlton Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, EFL Championship Live

Leeds United will face off against Charlton in their latest EFL Championship live match. While Leeds are at the top of the EFL Championship and have already won the league, Charlton are down in 21st place battling relegation. Here is the Leeds United vs Charlton prediction, Leeds United vs Charlton live stream information, Leeds United vs Charlton h2h record and match preview.

Leeds United vs Charlton live stream details and match preview

Leeds United will be looking to end their victorious campaign on a high after being confirmed as EFL Championship winners last week. The club comes into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory against Derby County at Pride Park. Charlton, on the other hand, will be looking to get all the three points as they look to secure their place in the EFL Championship next season. The club is on a six-game winless streak, with their last match ending in a 2-2 draw with Wigan Atheltic.

MATCH PREVIEW 📋



Here's everything you need to know ahead of this evening's final-day trip to Elland Road...



👉https://t.co/J6QJDWwLgN #cafc pic.twitter.com/zVKovrrDsB — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 22, 2020

Leeds United vs Charlton match details

Game: Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic Date and Time: Thursday, July 23, 12:00 AM IST, Wednesday, July 22,19.30 GMT (UK) Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United vs Charlton live stream information

Fans looking to watch the Leeds United vs Charlton live steam in India would have to miss out, as the match is not being televised in India. Fans in the UK will have to rely on Leeds United TV to catch the Leeds United vs Charlton live stream. Sky Sports would not be showing the Leeds United vs Charlton live stream as it airs other games.

📺 Support Leeds, Stay Home! Watch tonight's game live on LUTV with build up kicking off from 6:30pm! — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 22, 2020

Leeds United vs Charlton live stream h2h record

Leeds United are ahead in the Leeds United vs Charlton h2h record. Out of the 56 games played between the two sides, Leeds United lead the Leeds United vs Charlton h2h record with 25 wins. Charlton, on the other hand, have won 20 Leeds United vs Charlton h2h clashes in the past. The previous Leeds United vs Charlton h2h clashes have led to 11 draws as well. However, Leeds United haven't been able to beat Charlton in their last six Leeds united vs Charlton h2h clashes.

Leeds United vs Charlton live stream: Leeds United vs Charlton injury news

Leeds United: Star midfielder Kevin Phillips misses out with an injury along with Gaetano Berardi. Adam Forshaw also remains unavailable for selection.

Charlton Athletic: Lewis Page is the only injured player in the team squad. Charlton will also be without Lyle Taylor, who has refused to play for the club since the league restart.

Leeds United vs Charlton live stream: Leeds United vs Charlton prediction playing 11

Leeds United (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas; Struijk; Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Charlton Athletic (3-5-2): Phillips; Lockyer, Pearce, Sarr; Matthews, Morgan, Field, Cullen, Doughty; Bonne, Aneke

Leeds United vs Charlton prediction

According to our Leeds United vs Charlton prediction, Leeds United will win the game

