Leeds United Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will face Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Monday, October 19. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm BST (Tuesday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Leeds United vs Wolves team news, Leeds United vs Wolves live stream details and our Leeds United vs Wolves prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

Leeds United vs Wolves prediction and match preview

Leeds United will be hoping to continue their encouraging start to the season following promotion to the Premier League. The Whites are currently in ninth place on the table with seven points from four games. Marcelo Bielsa's side were beaten by Liverpool on the opening day of the season and then registered back-to-back wins over Fulham and Sheffield United before drawing 1-1 against Man City.

💬 Marcelo previews our latest Premier League clash as he discusses Wolves, team news and new arrival Raphinha — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 18, 2020

On the other hand, Wolves are in 15th place in the Premier League table with six points from four. Nuno Espirito Santo's men returned to winning ways against Fulham just before the international break but previously suffered league defeats against West Ham and Man City after an opening day victory over Sheffield United. Based on recent results and form, our Leeds United vs Wolves prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Leeds United vs Wolves team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Diego Llorente is ruled out due to a groin injury. He joins Adam Forshaw, Gaetano Berardi and Kiko Casilla, who are all unavailable for the game against Wolves. Meanwhile, new arrival Raphinha could get a place on the bench.

For Wolves, Jonny Castro is ruled out for the trip to Elland Road. There were suggestions that Wolves might have to force their Portuguese players into quarantine after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 at the national team camp but so far all players seem fit enough to play. Winger Adama Traore is expected to start with Raul Jimenez leading the line for Wolves.

Premier League live stream: How to watch Leeds United vs Wolves live?

In the UK, fans can watch Leeds United vs Wolves live on Sky Sports. In India, the Leeds United vs Wolves live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD. Fans in India can also watch the Leeds United vs Wolves live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Wolves Twitter / Leeds United Instagram