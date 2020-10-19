Man United Flop Morgan Schneiderlin Often Complained To His Wife About Louis Van Gaal

French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has slammed former coach Louis van Gaal for "restricting" the way Man United played during his time at Old Trafford. Schneiderlin spent an underwhelming season-and-a-half at Man United as he played under Van Gaal for one season at the club. However, the former Man United star has now claimed that he often complained about Van Gaal to his wife, Camille, in order to 'let off steam'.

Morgan Schneiderlin blasts Louis van Gaal over 'strict' playing style at Man United

Morgan Schneiderlin was snapped up by Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015 in order to play alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger as Man United looked to revamp their midfield. However, Schneiderlin failed to hit the heights that had previously seen him impress at south coast club Southampton and the midfielder was then sold to Everton in January 2017. However, the 30-year-old, who currently plies his trade at Ligue 1 club Nice, has blasted Van Gaal for his 'strict' playing style that eventually took a toll on his confidence.

Schneiderlin on Louis van Gaal: "He wanted me too but we had less connection on the phone. So I signed more for the football club, Manchester United, than the manager." #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) October 18, 2020

While speaking to The Athletic, Schneiderlin's damning verdict comes hot on the heels of former team-mate Rafael's blistering attack on van Gaal. The Frenchman said, "He (Van Gaal) wanted me at Man United but we lacked connection at the club. He told us, 'When you have the ball you have to do this', instead of playing with my gut as I had done previously with Pochettino and Koeman." Schneiderlin went on to explain that the worst place to be for a footballer is when he is "thinking too much" while on the ball.

The Nice star then added that his 'decision-making' had a subsequent effect on his confidence and his wife, Camille, had to bear the brunt of it. "I had one good game and then a bad one, often I would complain to my wife about Van Gaal's tactics and I still regret not being able to give my all for United". Schneiderlin concluded by stating that he was never under any pressure of playing for a huge club but the problem was being "restricted" as a player, who couldn't show his full potential, "We were told to eat at a particular time because the manager (Van Gaal) wanted that control"

Schneiderlin would eventually outlast Van Gaal at United as the Dutch boss was sacked despite an FA Cup win in 2016. Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho was brought in as his replacement. Despite a rather tumultuous 18 months for the player at Old Trafford, Schneiderlin left United with an FA Cup, Community Shield and League Cup.

Image Credits - Morgan Schneiderlin Instagram, AP