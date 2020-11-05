BEN Vs RNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

SL Benfica will welcome Rangers to the Estádio da Luz when the two come up against each other in the Europa League this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 5 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction, BEN vs RNG Dream11 team and the probable BEN vs RNG playing 11.

BEN vs RNG live: BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction and preview

When there are two strong sides facing off, one can always expect a tight clash. Both teams have been in top form and have won their opening two fixtures. Benfica were on a seven-game winning run that came to an end in a shock 3-0 loss away to Boavista. Steven Gerrard's side, meanwhile, have kept six clean sheets in a row and are yet to lose this season. Their last defeat goes 22 games back into last season.

In terms of history against clubs from the other nations, Benfica have hosted Scottish opponents on five previous occasions, winning each game; the last four matches have come against Rangers’ biggest rivals, Celtic. On the other hand, Rangers are currently unbeaten in 11 matches against Portuguese sides; the last three came in the same competition last season. Based on recent form, our BEN vs RNG match prediction is a closely fought draw.

BEN vs RNG live: Benfica vs Rangers head-to-head

Benfica and Rangers have never faced each other in any European competition. Today's clash will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

📸 GALLERY: #RangersFC trained this morning before travelling to Portugal ahead of Thursday's @EuropaLeague match.



👉 Check out the full gallery: https://t.co/7IipVeBZaW pic.twitter.com/L5DSH63d3i — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 4, 2020

BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction: Probable BEN vs RNG playing 11

SL Benfica probable 11 - Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo; Nicolas Otamendi; Jan Vertonghen; Gilberto; Andreas Samaris; Adel Taraabt; Pizzi; Everton Soares; Luca Waldschmidt; Haris Seferović

Rangers probable 11 - Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Cedric Itten

BEN vs RNG live: Top picks for BEN vs RNG Dream11 team

BEN vs RNG live: SL Benfica top picks

Nicolas Otamendi

Everton Soares

BEN vs RNG live: Rangers top picks

Alfredo Morelos

Cedric Itten

BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction: BEN vs RNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alan McGregor

Defenders - Alex Grimaldo; Nicolas Otamendi; Jan Vertonghen, James Tavernier

Midfielders - Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Everton Soares (VC), Adel Taraabt

Forwards - Alfredo Morelos (C), Cedric Itten

Note: The above BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction, BEN vs RNG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEN vs RNG Dream11 team and BEN vs RNG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Rangers Twitter