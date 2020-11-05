Milan Vs Lille Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

High flying AC Milan host French club Lille on Matchday 3 of the Europa League schedule this season. With both sides unbeaten this season, the Europa League encounter is set to be a mouthwatering clash. The Milan vs Lille live stream will begin on Friday, November 5 (November 6 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Milan vs Lille live stream information, Milan vs Lille team news and our Milan vs Lille prediction.

Europa League schedule: Milan vs Lille match preview

AC Milan have started their campaign in impressive fashion and will be looking to preserve their 100% record when they welcome Lille to the San Siro. The side registered a 3-1 away victory against Celtic in their first game, before beating Sparta Prague 3-0 at home. The Rossoneri's great start to the season has also seen them climb to the top of the Serie A standings with 16 points from six games. They defeated Udinese 2-1 in their last game.

Lille have also made a solid start to their Ligue 1 campaign and currently sit in second place with 19 points from nine games. The French side drew 1-1 with Lyon in their last league encounter. Lille have collected four points from two games in the Europa League. They beat Sparta Prague 4-1 in their first game, before playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Celtic.

Milan vs Lille team news: Injury update

Milan: Mateo Musacchio is the only absentee for the hosts. Samu Castillejo is doubtful for the game after missing Sunday’s fixture with a muscle problem. Matteo Gabbia is set to be available after testing negative for COVID-19.

Lille: Christophe Galtier has no injury concerns apart from the absence of Luiz Araujo.

Milan: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rebic; Ibrahimovic Lille: Maignan; Celik, Soumaoro, Botman, Bradaric; Ikone, Soumare, Andre, Bamba; David, Yazici

How to watch Milan vs Lille live in India?

The Milan vs Lille game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Milan vs Lille live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Milan vs Lille prediction

According to our Milan vs Lille prediction, Milan are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram, LOSC Instagram