Jimmy Johnson In Tears After SURPRISE Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction On Live TV

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher and Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson were the latest names to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bill Cowher was informed of the turn of events on live television during coverage of the Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens match-up. Jimmy Johnson, on the other hand, was informed of the incident during the halftime show of Seahawks vs Packers match-up.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jimmy Johnson receives life-changing surprise during Seahawks vs Packers

Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker paid a surprise visit to Jimmy Johnson when the Dallas Cowboys legend was covering the Seahawks vs Packers matchup. With fellow Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher being given the news in a similar fashion, Jimmy Johnson was overcome with emotion having seen David Baker in the studio.

Jerry Jones congratulates @JimmyJohnson on HOF. #PFHOF20



Full statement ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 13, 2020

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that worked for me, all the great players that have played for me, they're the reason I'm here," Jimmy Johnson was then quoted as saying. "This is so special to me because when you've put in the work that we put in, it's nice to know people appreciate it." Jimmy Johnson's induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was greeted with applause from the people in the studio. The cameras then turned to a member of Jimmy Johnson's all-conquering 1990s Dallas Cowboys side.

A look at @TroyAikman's reaction to his former coach @JimmyJohnson joining the Hall of Fame. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/8Y8Go8wIni — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2020

Troy Aikman brought to tears after Jimmy Johnson's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

Troy Aikman was the quarterback for Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys back in the 1990s. During their glory days, the Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles. Troy Aikman, who was a vital cog in that machine, was understandably emotional after the announcement came to light.

