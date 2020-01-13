Sergio Aguero Net Worth, Salary And Historic Premier League Records

Sergio Aguero grabbed eyeballs right from his early days in football. He currently plays for Manchester City and is signed through 2021 with the team. Known for his incredible work ethic and goalscoring ability, the former Atletico Madrid player is best characterised by his agility and acceleration on the field and is considered one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League history. Sergio Aguero has had a successful run with Manchester City since joining them in 2011 where he has won four Premier League titles and has become the highest goalscorer in the club's history.

Also Read | David Silva Net Worth, Salary At Man City And Future With The Club

Also Read | KL Rahul Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals And Cricket Career So Far

Sergio Aguero net worth

Sergio Aguero has a net worth that currently stands at an astounding $80 million, as per Forbes. A big portion of this comes from his endorsement deals with brands like Puma, Pepsi and Electronic Arts. However, the value and length of these deal have not been revealed.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City salary

Sergio Aguero is among the top highest-paid football players in the Premier League. As reported by Forbes, Sergio Aguero earns an estimated salary of $23.5 million on a yearly basis.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Eclipses Thierry Henry's Premier League Record In Manchester City's Win

Sergio Aguero Premier League record and future

Sergio Aguero currently leads the 4th spot as the highest goalscorer in Premier League, and the highest non-English scorer in the competition's history, with a total of 177 goals in the division. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the Premier League (12). After long signalling his desire to finish his playing career with his first club, Independiente, in his native Argentina, the 31-year old striker intends to see his best days at Manchester City. He had signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City in 2018 that ties him with the club until 2021. Sergio Aguero will have completed 10 years with the Premier League champions when his contract expires.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Voted As The Most Iconic Premier League Player Of The Decade By Fans