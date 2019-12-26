Leicester Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Team News Ahead Of Boxing Day Clash

Leicester City host Liverpool for their Matchday 19 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season on Boxing Day. Leicester City are currently on the second spot of the points table with 12 wins in 18 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have a total of 39 points to their name in the season so far. The Foxes have won just thrice in their last five games (Draws 1, Loss 1). The hosts have found the net 41 times this season and allowed 14 goals (GD 27). As for Liverpool, they are leading the points table with 16 wins in 17 games (Draw 1). The Reds have not lost a single game this season so far and are currently 10 points clear at the top with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's side has a total of 49 points in the Premier League so far with a goal difference of 28.

Leicester vs Liverpool live streaming details

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, December 26, 2019 (December 27, 1:30 AM (IST) Venue: King Power Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Leicester vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool have been on the winning side in their last four Premier League games against Leicester City (Draw 1). The Foxes last won against the Reds in February 2017. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have managed to bag all the three points in their previous two PL games at the King Power Stadium. Both Leicester and Liverpool have managed to score in their last seven Premier League battles against each other. Liverpool have won their last four Boxing Day games in Premier League. Jamie Vardy is the leading goal-scorer in Premier League 2019-20 season with 17 goals in 18 games.

Leicester City vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XI and injury list

Leicester City Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Johnny Evans, Ben Chilwell; Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Injuries: Matty James, Harvey Barnes

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georgino Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Injuries: Dejan Lovren, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip

