Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Reveals Visit From Guardiola Ahead Of Man United UCL Clash

English heavyweights Manchester United were handed an embarrassing exit in the Champions League after being defeated 3-2 by RB Leipzig in a thrilling group stage clash. The defeat saw Man United finish third in Group H, thus pushing down to the Europa League. Leipzig boss, Julian Nagelsmann, the architect behind his side's epic victory, has now revealed he was visited by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the Champions League clash, in October.

Guardiola visited Nagelsmann prior to Man United vs RB Leipzig clash

Speaking to Sport Bild, Nagelsmann states he hopes to treat every coach equally. But there's a difference in the communication when meeting a coach for the first time ever. He cites the fact that he would follow the likes of Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho on television five years ago but looks to meet them when his side now play against the teams managed by these managers.

Julian Nagelsmann: "Pep Guardiola has this charisma. When we played against @ManUtd [in Manchester], he came up to us on his day off to say hello. That is very appreciative.”



[via @SPORTBILD/@Sport_Witness] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 23, 2020

He highlights the fact that a lot can happen during a game, but he prefers to have friendly managers besides him on the sidelines. Nagelsmann claims Guardiola is one such manager who possesses a friendly charisma. He also revealed that prior to the game against Man United, the Man City boss paid a visit to him, describing it as a respective act.

Did Guardiola offer tactical advice to Nagelsmann?

There's no mention if Nagelsmann was offered a piece of advice by the Spanish tactician to tackle Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics. Even if Guardiola did happen to put out some suggestions, it appears the advice did not work, with Leipzig being humiliated 5-0 by the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Man United cruised off to a scintillating Champions League campaign with an opening day victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Following the splendid victory against Leipzig in October, the Old Trafford outfit emerged as the favourites to advance to the knockout round of the competition.

Man United's embarrassing exit from Champions League after Leipzig defeat

But Man United went on to stumble later, losing out on three of the four games in the Champions League. The defeat against Leipzig was the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer's campaign in the European club competition, with the Bundesliga heavyweights, along with PSG advancing to the Round of 16.

Image courtesy: AP