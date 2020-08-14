Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann Talks About Clash With Atleti Boss Diego Simeone At Half-time

The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Champions League encounter ended in a victory for Julian Nagelsmann’s men with the German club now through to the semi-finals of the competition. RB Leipzig won the Champions League quarter-final courtesy a late goal from Tyler Adams. The club won the tightly-fought RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid game courtesy of goals from Adams and Dani Olmo after Joao Felix had earlier equalised for Diego Simeone’s men from the penalty spot. Speaking to the press after the win, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted that he had clashed with Diego Simeone during half-time.

🗣️ Julian #Nagelsmann:



"We're very happy and I'm so proud of the group. We defended with a lot of passion, and were the better team against a very good and experienced side. We were brilliant."



🔴⚪ #MissaoFinal #RBLATL pic.twitter.com/3pSGqgZZoz — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 13, 2020

Also Read: Adams Sends Leipzig Into CL Semis With Winner Vs Atlético

Coaches clash at half-time during RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match

After the match ended, Julian Nagelsmann talked about his spat with Diego Simeone. Speaking to Goal.com, the Leipzig coach suggested that while Simeone congratulated him on the win later on, the duo had clashed with each other during half-time. Revealing more, Julian Nagelsmann said that the argument between the two wasn’t very serious and wasn’t bad.

Talking about Diego Simeone, the young coach praised the Atletico Madrid manager, mentioning that he is an incredible winner who even wants to win on his way to the dressing room. Julian Nagelsmann, while concluding about his encounter with Diego Simeone, suggested that everything is fine between the duo, pointing out that his personality as a coach is awesome.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix's Girlfriend Denies Private Picture Was Of Portuguese Star

In addition to talking about Diego Simeone, Julian Nagelsmann also revealed that club’s plans for the Champions League semi-finals. RB Leipzig will now face PSG in the semis and will be looking to make it to the finals of the competition. Reiterating the same sentiment, the RB Leipzig coach said that their target is to now make the final of the competition.

📆 18th August 2013

3. Liga game 🆚 MSV Duisburg



📆 18th August 2020#UCL semi-final 🆚 PSG



What a journey we've been on with @yussufyurary 🤯🙏



🔴⚪️ #MissaoFinal pic.twitter.com/oIh8KTomXI — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 14, 2020

Also Read: Simeone's Impact At Atletico Madrid Extends Beyond Field, Manager Generates €417m For Club

Both coaches are known for their fiery personalities

The news of a Julian Nagelsmann-Diego Simeone clash isn’t surprising for football fans, with both coaches known for winding up the opposition on the field. Before the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match, Nagelsmann had insisted that he was keen to avoid any confrontation with his counterpart. The 33-year-old has suggested that Diego Simeone was a ‘dynamite’ and how in the absence of the crowd, he will be able to hear more when the Atletico Madrid manager is pointing out things, talking to the referee and asking for cards. Even Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg speaking to Sportbuzzer ahead of the match had admitted that he was curious to see how things work out between the two managers, as they were ‘very emotional blokes’.

Also Read: Julian Nagelsmann Reveals Real Madrid Approached Him To Replace Zinedine Zidane In 2018

Image Courtesy: instagram/dierotenbullen, instagram/atleticodemadrid