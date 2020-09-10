LEN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

In the Ligue 1 2020-21 opener, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will make the trip to Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis to play RC Lens. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday night, September 10 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our LEN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, LEN vs PSG Dream11 team and LEN vs PSG top picks for the clash.

LEN vs PSG live: LEN vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

Racing Club de Lens come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera and will be looking to bounce back to find a way to pick up at least a point. On the other hand, this will be Paris Saint-Germain's first league match of the nwq season. The team last played against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final where they lost to the Bavarian giants. PSG will be without the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria and three others, with six players of the first team currently under isolation having tested positive for coronavirus.

LEN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable LEN vs PSG playing 11

Probable starting line-up for RC Lens - Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Clement Michelin, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Doucoure, Ismael Boura, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Probable starting line-up for Paris Saint-Germain - Marcin Bulka, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Pablo Sarabia

LEN vs PSG live: LEN vs PSG Dream11 team, top picks

LEN vs PSG live: RC Lens top picks

Clement Micheli

Ismael Boura

LEN vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Ander Herrera

Julian Draxler

LEN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: LEN vs PSG Dream 11 team

Goalkeeper - Marcin Bulka

Defenders - Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat

Midfielders - Ismael Boura, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera

Forwards - Julian Draxler (VC), Pablo Sarabia (C), Florian Sotoca

Note- The above LEN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, LEN vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEN vs PSG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Ander Herrera Twitter