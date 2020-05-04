Leroy Sane Is Overpriced, Not An Absolute Top Player: Bayern Munich Great Jupp Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes, one of Bayern Munich's greatest managers, believes Manchester City's Leroy Sane still has a long way to go before becoming an "absolute top player". In a recent interview, Jupp Heynckes said that he thinks Leroy Sane is overpriced despite the talent he possesses. The 24-year-old Manchester City winger came close to joining Bayern Munich at the start of the 2019-20 season. However, an anterior cruciate knee injury halted the deal. According to reports, Bayern Munich are still interested in signing the player but the economic drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic could make the big-money move difficult.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Heaps Praise On Virgil Van Dijk, Claims Dutchman Is A Complete Centre-back

Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich: Jupp Heynckes believes Sane is overrated

Jupp Heynckes, in an interview with Bild, stated, "For me, Leroy Sane has not yet made a breakthrough to being an absolute top player." Heynckes added, "I think this is a player at a crossroads. Will he keep working hard on himself, or will he remain just as an exceptional talent? He has to be ready to take the next big step. Because there is no use in flashing the talent from time to time. I also honestly tell you that I don't consider the price justifiable."

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports

Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich: Was David Alaba included in the deal?

It was earlier reported that Bayern Munich were keen on signing the 24-year-old German winger and had a bid knocked back from Manchester City. Bayern Munich were reportedly offering David Alaba and cash in exchange for Leroy Sane. However, Sane's injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool ended the deal. According to Bild, it was David Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi who suggested a Sane-Alaba swap deal. Both Alaba and Sane will run out of contract in 2021. Reports in Germany indicate that should a deal for Sane fall through, the Bavarian giants could look to move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.

Also Read | Xabi Alonso Being Considered To Replace Mikel Arteta As Pep Guardiola's Assistant

Also Read | Lionel Messi Reveals 6 Footballers His Son Thiago Talks About And Ronaldo Tops The List