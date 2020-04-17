Leroy Sane Edging Closer To Man City Exit In Favour Of £70 Million Bayern Move: Report

Winger Leroy Sane is reportedly edging closer to his Man City exit this summer with German giants Bayern Munich touted as the potential destination. British media suggests Bayern Munich will test Man City's resolve by offering around £70 million (€80 million) for Leroy Sane, who will be entering the last year of his contract.

Leroy Sane transfer: Sane to Bayern Munich closer than ever?

Last summer, Leroy Sane was reportedly close to securing a move to Bayern Munich. However, the transfer failed to materialise after Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge failed to meet Man City's £87 million (€100 million) asking price. The German then spent the entire season out of action after damaging his knee ligament against Liverpool in August 2019.

With Leroy Sane's reluctance to sign a new deal with Man City, a number of top clubs are reportedly interested in the winger ahead of the summer transfer window. Along with Bayern Munich, Catalan giants Barcelona and Man City's Premier League rivals Liverpool are rumoured to have an interest. However, at the moment Bayern Munich seem to be ahead in the race for his signature.

With Sane entering the last year of his contract at the Etihad, Bayern Munich believe they could sign Sane for a cut-price deal in the summer. Furthermore, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in player values plummeting, which Bayern will reportedly look to capitalise on when the transfer window re-opens. Sane's new representatives, LIAN Sports, confirmed they are in continuous discussions with Man City and Bayern, with Sane preferring a move to Germany. Speaking to German publication Bild, Sane's agent Damir Smoljan revealed that along with Bayern Munich, a host of top clubs are interested in the fleet-footed winger.

Smoljan even confirmed Leroy Sane's preference to move to the Bundesliga giants when he said, "FC Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can imagine as the next step in his career. There he sees the prerequisites for achieving his big goal of winning the Champions League."

Leroy Sane joined Man City in 2016 from German club Schalke 04. Since his move to England, the winger has established himself as a key player under Pep Guardiola. He has so far played 134 times for the Man City scoring 39 goals. A two-time Premier League champion, it will be interesting to if Sane can secure a move to Bayern and fulfil his dream of wearing a Champions League winners medal.

