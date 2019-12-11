LEV Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Juventus will play against Bayer Leverkusen in Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The match will be played on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 (December 12, 1.30 AM IST) at the Bay Arena. Let us look at the match preview, predictions, top picks and other details of the match.
🗣🎙 "Playing to win tomorrow."— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 10, 2019
The full recap of Maurizio Sarri and @Miralem_Pjanic's pre-#B04Juve #UCL presser ➡️ https://t.co/igKYmOCXP7 pic.twitter.com/QT4jL214Uw
Juventus have already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. They have won 4 games out of 5 so far, while sharing a point on one occasion. Bayer Leverkusen are third in the group with 2 wins, 2 defeats and a draw. They need to defeat Juventus in order to secure qualification to the next round.
Venue: Bay Arena
Date: December 11, 2019 (December 12 according to IST)
Time: 1.30 AM (IST)
Leon Bailey scored twice against Bayern Munich and would try to create a strong impact in the game alongside Karim Bellarabi. Juventus will be counting on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to score for the Old Lady.
Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland
Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Mattia de Sciglio, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo
Captain: Paulo Dybala
Vice-captain: Lars Bender
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon
Defenders: Lars Bender, Daniele Rugani, Sven Bender, Mattia de Sciglio
Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz, Miralem Pjanic, Karim Bellarabi
Forwards: Leon Bailey, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus are likely to win the match with a 2-0 scoreline.