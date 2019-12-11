LEV Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Juventus will play against Bayer Leverkusen in Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The match will be played on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 (December 12, 1.30 AM IST) at the Bay Arena. Let us look at the match preview, predictions, top picks and other details of the match.

LEV vs JUV Match Preview

Juventus have already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. They have won 4 games out of 5 so far, while sharing a point on one occasion. Bayer Leverkusen are third in the group with 2 wins, 2 defeats and a draw. They need to defeat Juventus in order to secure qualification to the next round.

LEV vs JUV Match Schedule

Venue: Bay Arena

Date: December 11, 2019 (December 12 according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM (IST)

LEV vs JUV Dream11 Top Picks

Leon Bailey scored twice against Bayern Munich and would try to create a strong impact in the game alongside Karim Bellarabi. Juventus will be counting on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to score for the Old Lady.

LEV vs JUV Probable 11s

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Wendell, Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Karim Bellarabi, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Kevin Volland

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Mattia de Sciglio, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

LEV vs JUV Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Paulo Dybala

Vice-captain: Lars Bender

LEV vs JUV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Lars Bender, Daniele Rugani, Sven Bender, Mattia de Sciglio

Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz, Miralem Pjanic, Karim Bellarabi

Forwards: Leon Bailey, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

LEV vs JUV Dream11 Prediction

Juventus are likely to win the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.