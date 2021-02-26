Levante Vs Athletic Club Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Levante will square off against Athletic Club at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Friday, February 26. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, February 27 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Levante vs Athletic Club team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Levante vs Athletic Club preview

Levante are currently in eighth place on the LaLiga table, with 31 points from 23 games so far. Levante's last two league matches have both been against Atletico Madrid and they claimed a point against the leaders on February 17 before recording a shock 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano last weekend. Paco Lopez's side will now face back-to-back games with Athletic Club, the first one in the league followed by the Copa Del Rey second leg semi-final. The first leg ended 1-1 and Levante will be brimming with confidence heading into their game against Athletic Club, with one eye on playing European football next season.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club are currently in 10th place on the LaLiga table, with 29 points from 23 games. Marcelino Toral's side are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions and will be hoping to avoid defeat against an in-form Levante side on Friday. Athletic Club were held to a 1-1 draw against Villarreal on Sunday.

Levante vs Athletic Club team news, injuries and suspensions

Levante will be without the services of Gonzalo Melero, Nemanja Radoja and Jose Campana through injury. Enis Bardhi and Sergio Postigo are also ruled out of the game. With Ruben Vezo suspended for the clash, Jorge Miramon could feature at the back.

For Athletic Club, Dani Garcia is suspended for the game against Levante. Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia are expected to make up the front three for the visitors.

Levante vs Athletic Club prediction

Given that Levante have picked up some form over the weeks, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

LaLiga live: Where to watch Levante vs Athletic Club live?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Levante vs Athletic Club live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Athletic Club, Levante Instagram