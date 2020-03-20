Robert Lewandowski Reveals Sergio Ramos And Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Him At Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has made bold claims about Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Poland international was linked with a move to the Spanish capital a few years back. However, the striker went on to commit himself to the Bundesliga giants.

Robert Lewandowski transfer: Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to convince striker

Robert Lewandowski has claimed that Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo tried to speak to him to convince him to join Real Madrid. Lewandowski claimed that after their Champions League quarter-final clash in 2017, the Real Madrid duo asked him to consider a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid enjoyed great European success, winning three consecutive Champions League titles (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). The two teams met in the quarter-final of the 2016-17 season. Los Blancos defeated the Bavarians 6-3 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the Spanish giants again defeated Bayern Munich in the semi-final next season, knocking them out with a 4-3 aggregate score.

Robert Lewandowski transfer: Bayern Munich one of the best clubs, claims the Poland striker

Robert Lewandowski however, asserted that moving to Real Madrid wasn’t something that he considered important. He appreciated Bayern Munich and described it as the club where he reached his maximum potential in his career. The Polish striker described the Bavarians as one of the best clubs in the world.

Robert Lewandowski has claimed that he has not lost the desire to score despite impeccable goalscoring numbers at the Allianz Arena. He asserted that he spends the entire game asking for and wanting the ball. Lewandowski claimed that despite scoring once in the game, he attempts to add more to his tally.

Robert Lewandowski's amazing stats at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich after a successful three-year stint with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. During his six-season stay with the Bundesliga champions, he has made 275 appearances across all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski has also netted 230 goals for the Bavarians. During this period, he has won five Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich. This season, he has already scored 39 goals, marked with five assists for the defending Bundesliga champions.

