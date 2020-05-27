From Buying An Ostrich To Mocking Sir Alex, Paul Gascoigne Aka Gazza Has Many Stories

Paul Gascoigne, famously known by his nickname 'Gazza', represented England between the years 1988-1998. Gascoigne earned a total of 50 caps for his country. Gazza started his club career with the Newcastle United youth team as a teenager in 1980 and got promoted to Newcastle United's senior team in 1985. Paul Gascoigne then went on to play for multiple European clubs like Tottenham, Lazio and Everton. As he turned 53 on May 27, here's a look back at the most priceless moments from Gazza's entertaining career.

Paul Gascoigne birthday: The controversial child of England

Paul Gascoigne is widely regarded as the most talented player of his generation, but his career was largely a case of what might have been. Gascoigne introduced the world to the 'rabona' before most people were acquainted with it in Euro 1996. However, Paul Gascoigne was most famously known for his antics outside the pitch. Gazza sported the "devil-may-care" attitude and often got into trouble for his erratic behaviour. Paul Gascoigne crossed the line on several occasions and often found himself in the middle of various controversies. He was just 33 when he was diagnosed as an alcoholic.

Paul Gascoigne birthday: Paul Gascoigne's most bizarre moments

Paul Gascoigne birthday: Paul Gascoigne ostrich story

Gazza recently spoke to The Athletic and talked about his trip to the London zoo with the intention of buying an ostrich. Paul Gascoigne wanted to buy the ostrich purely to shock his Spurs teammates. Gazza brought the ostrich with him in one of Spurs' training sessions with his No. 8 jersey on the bird. Gazza, while recalling the incident, said, “Can you imagine the looks we were getting at traffic lights?. There are kids pointing. ‘Mam, is that Gazza? It’s Gazza!’ Then they’d look in the back seat. ‘It’s Gazza — and he’s got an ostrich!’”

Paul Gascoigne birthday: When Sir Alex Ferguson said Manchester United would have helped Paul Gascoigne straighten up his life

Sir Alex Ferguson once said that Manchester United would have helped Paul Gascoigne change his life if the midfielder would have joined them instead of Tottenham. According to The Athletic, Paul Gascoigne promised Sir Alex Ferguson that he would join Manchester United over a phone call when he was on the brink of leaving Newcastle United in 1988. However, Tottenham hijacked Manchester United's move by offering him a £120,000 house and a BMW for his parents. Sir Alex Ferguson was furious with Gascoigne's decision to join Spurs instead of United and penned down a letter to Gascoigne branding him a “silly boy”.

It's Gazza's birthday today 🎉



To celebrate, here's the greatest post-match interview of all time 😂😂😂



📹 @EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/uGMjc8aYhj — MansionBet (@MansionBet) May 27, 2020

Gascoigne's reply to Sir Alex Ferguson's claim was more than hysterical. Gascoigne said to The Athletic, “Alex Ferguson says it would have been different if I had signed for Man United. Well, Rio Ferdinand did a runner from a drug test. Eric Cantona two-footed a player in the neck in the stand. Wayne Rooney had a relationship with a granny. And Ryan Giggs had an affair with his brother's wife."

Paul Gascoigne birthday: When rain cost Gazza £500,000

Paul Gascoigne signed with brand Adidas in a deal worth a reported £500,000. However, Gazza once forgot his studs at his hotel before a World Cup clash. None of his teammates had spare boots except one, who offered him a pair of Nike shoes. Gazza borrowed the shoes and covered the Nike logo with a felt-tip pen. No one noticed Paul Gascoigne wearing Nike shoes before it started to rain. “It started raining. Ten minutes to go, I see this Nike sign coming out. Half a million that cost me,” said Gazza

Another one of Gazza's more interesting stories is when he went up against Argentina legend Diego Maradona in an exhibition match in Seville. Gascoigne and Maradona were standing in a tunnel when Gazza admitted to the Argentine great that he was 'smashed' after a night in Disneyland in Paris. Interestingly, Maradona was going through a similar situation as the World Cup winner turned to the Englishman and said, “Don’t worry, Gazza, so am I."