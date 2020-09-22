Patrice Evra Slams Man United Chief Ed Woodward, Matt Judge Over Sloppy Transfer Window

Patience has been running thin for the Manchester United faithful due to a lack of decent signings in the summer transfer window. The club has completed just one signing - Donny van de Beek from AFC Ajax - while the Jadon Sancho transfer has hit a roadblock with Borussia Dortmund not keen on selling the England international. Frustrated at the lack of activity, Man United legend Patrice Evra has slammed the club's board that is led by Ed Woodward.

Evra rant: Man United legend 'unhappy' with state of affairs

Having endured a difficult start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, Man United legend Evra hit out at the club via an Instagram video. The Frenchman insists that he cannot be happy after being left "sad, tired and hurt" by the Old Trafford outfit.

Evra went on to slam Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for putting his faith in the wrong people. He also asserted, as per Daily Mail, that he will speak to Ed Woodward if he has any problem with him, and not rant on social media. Before them, the likes of George Best and Bobby Charlton made history with the Red Devils, besides the phenomenal team of 2008. However, some people are keen on destroying the legacy of the club for mere business, Evra claims.

Evra rant: Club legend slams Matt Judge

Evra then hit out at Man United's chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge, labelling the club 'arrogant' while negotiating for the transfer of players. He even recalled when a sporting director at the club couldn't get hold of him. He cited an example stating that the club ends up buying a player worth £20 million for £100 million due to their erroneous judgment. Evra claims that certain people at the club have reached an extreme level of arrogance, wherein they do not even respect Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fans react to Evra rant

To make it clear first we need a striker who can take headers. A proper no. 9 — Tanjit Singh (@tanjit_singh) September 21, 2020

Honestly. I've tried to respect my fanship by being as peaceful as possible. But, it's not working. Ed has got to get Ole's list and do something about it. This isn't fair anymore. — GregJava (@greg_stealth) September 21, 2020

More player need to come forward so that’s we can make a change to the club we love and get those jokers In charge who only care about the money out of this great club — Harrison4124 (@harrison4124) September 21, 2020

"the only pleasure i get from this club is drinking green tea from my Manchester United cup" 😭😭 — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) September 21, 2020

I really don’t understand why it is the club fault when ole has been back same way mourinho was backed too. Ole is holding the players back he should be sacked. Common let’s all keep the same energy. I hate hypocrisy — MOURINHO MINDSET (@onecrussh) September 21, 2020

Evra spent eight seasons at Man United, winning the Premier League as well as the Champions League. Ending his rant on a decent note, the former France defender went on to insist that he would want to return to Old Trafford someday. However, he will work with complete loyalty and not under the garb of idiocy, Evra asserted.

Image courtesy: Patrice Evra Instagram, AP