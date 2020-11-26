LIL Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

AC Milan make a trip to France this week to take on Lille OSC in a UEFA Europa League clash at the Stade Pierre. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LIL vs MIL Dream11 team and the probable LIL vs MIL playing 11.

LIL vs MIL live: LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these sides met, Lille pulled off a convincing, yet somewhat surprising, 3-0 triumph on the road at San Siro. Yusuf Yazıcı recorded the hat-trick in the rout, which vaulted Les Dogues to the top of the group standings. Renato Sanches and Mehmet Zeki Celik are out for Lille in this meeting while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao are out for AC Milan.

The Rossoneri will go into the game on the back of a stellar victory over Napoli, a game Zlatan Ibrahimovic won for them, but in the process picked up an injury. Based on recent form our LIL vs MIL match prediction is a tightly fought contest ending in a slender win for Milan.

10 goals in the first 8 matches at 39: ladies & gentlemen, the Lord of Records 🔴⚫



10 gol nelle prime 8 di A, a 39 anni: @Ibra_official, il "Signore dei Record" 🔴⚫#NapoliMilan #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/Ax2iuLswy0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 22, 2020

LIL vs MIL live: Lille vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

The two sides have come up against each other thrice. Lille OSC have won twice, while AC Milan haven't managed a win yet. The teams shared points in an encounter back in 2006.

LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Probable LIL vs MIL playing 11

Lille probable 11 - Maignan; Pied, Fonte, Botman, Bradaric; Ikone, Andre, Soumare, Bamba; David, Yazici

AC Milan probable 11 - Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Castillejo, Diaz, Krunic; Rebic

LIL vs MIL live: Top picks for LIL vs MIL Dream11 team

LIL vs MIL live: Lille top picks

Jonathan Bamba

Yusuf Yazici

LIL vs MIL live: AC Milan top picks

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Samu Castillejo

LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction: LIL vs MIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - Jérémy Pied, Sven Botman, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli

Midfielders - Yusuf Yazici, Nanitamo Ikone, Samu Castillejo (VC), Rade Krunić

Forwards - Jonathan Bamba (C), Ante Rebić

Note: The above LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LIL vs MIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LIL vs MIL Dream11 team and LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AC Milan Twitter