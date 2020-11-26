LIL Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
AC Milan make a trip to France this week to take on Lille OSC in a UEFA Europa League clash at the Stade Pierre. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our LIL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LIL vs MIL Dream11 team and the probable LIL vs MIL playing 11.
The last time these sides met, Lille pulled off a convincing, yet somewhat surprising, 3-0 triumph on the road at San Siro. Yusuf Yazıcı recorded the hat-trick in the rout, which vaulted Les Dogues to the top of the group standings. Renato Sanches and Mehmet Zeki Celik are out for Lille in this meeting while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao are out for AC Milan.
The Rossoneri will go into the game on the back of a stellar victory over Napoli, a game Zlatan Ibrahimovic won for them, but in the process picked up an injury. Based on recent form our LIL vs MIL match prediction is a tightly fought contest ending in a slender win for Milan.
The two sides have come up against each other thrice. Lille OSC have won twice, while AC Milan haven't managed a win yet. The teams shared points in an encounter back in 2006.
LIL vs MIL live: Lille top picks
LIL vs MIL live: AC Milan top picks
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders - Jérémy Pied, Sven Botman, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli
Midfielders - Yusuf Yazici, Nanitamo Ikone, Samu Castillejo (VC), Rade Krunić
Forwards - Jonathan Bamba (C), Ante Rebić
