Lionel Messi Drops Major Hint About His First Match In MLS For Inter Miami; 'I Want To...'

Supporters thronged to the stadium in large numbers to have a glimpse of the World Cup winner, and they did not go back disappointed as Messi scored a scorching opening goal within two minutes.

The forward received a ball from Enzo Fernandez and sidestepped two Australian players and curled in a beautiful left-footer in the far corner. Australia midfielder Mathew Leckie slipped inside his own half, allowing Enzo Fernandez to feed Messi, who stepped around Aiden O’Neill on the edge of the area and curled the ball past the diving Mat Ryan. With 103 international goals, Messi trails only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Iran’s Ali Daei (109).

The former FC Barcelona player was asked about his plans and he replied: "I want to go on my holiday and then afterwards, we go again."

Unlikely most of the European leagues, MLS is currently in full swing and Messi could appear against St. Louis City, which is scheduled on July 15. Arsenal would also have a chance to face MLS All-Star on July 19.

He was also quizzed on his possibility of playing in the 2026 World Cup and the player did not really assure of a guaranteed start. "What I said is normal, by age and by time. It's difficult to happen.

"As I said, I enjoy the moment, the day-to-day, being here. Now come the qualifying matches (starting in September this year), then the Copa America (in 2024). It's going too far to think about the World Cup when we've just finished one."

(With AP inputs)