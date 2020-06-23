Lionel Messi Plays Card Games, Engages In Fun fitness Activities With Wife And Kids: Watch

A series of videos of the Lionel Messi family resurfaced on Sunday, Father's Day, depicting how the three Lionel Messi kids - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro - spent time with their parents during lockdown. The series of videos also includes Lionel Messi wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who played an active part in keeping her children entertained during the pandemic. The Lionel Messi kids enjoyed a number of indoor and outdoor activities, making the most of their time spent together in quarantine.

Lionel Messi family: Lionel Messi kids play card game UNO with parents

In celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, a series of videos with Lionel Messi and his kids went viral showcasing what life was like in quarantine at the Messi household. The series of videos was published by OTRO and the first video depicts the Lionel Messi kids trying to learn a game of UNO at a table. The adorable video features four-year-old Mateo trying to understand the game as his parents, Lionel and Antonela explain the rules while helping him assort his deck of cards. An excited Thiago is told to wait for his turn.

The second video switches to Lionel Messi, Mateo and Thiago on a trampoline. It appears that Lionel Messi was trying to blend the fun along with keeping fit during the lockdown. Mateo and Thiago appeared frightened at first but then followed their father's leaps after a small break. Lionel Messi wife, Antonela, and the couple's youngest son Ciro watch from the outside.

The third video shows Lionel Messi wife, Antonela bending inside the house while seven-year-old Thiago runs towards her and jumps over her back with a special stunt. Thiago earns applause from his mother while Mateo watches on. Encouraged by Lionel Messi, Mateo also attempts the stunt but this time Antonela is on all fours making the jump for her younger son a tad easier. Mateo also succeeds with the jump and draws applause from those present in the hall.

Lionel Messi contract extension

According to reports from Marca, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have opened talks over a two-year contract extension for the 32-year-old Argentine to tie him down at Camp Nou until 2023. The current Lionel Messi contract at Barcelona expires next summer and the Catalan giants are reportedly willing to offer their club captain a new deal following negotiations with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi. Due to the pandemic and the financial ramifications of the club, reports claim that Barcelona are unwilling to offer the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a rise on his current wages.

