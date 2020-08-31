Messi Transfer: Man City Prepare 5-year, €750 MILLION Blockbuster Deal For Barcelona Star

Amidst a standoff between Lionel Messi and the Barcelona board regarding the player’s contract, the latest reports covering the Messi transfer have indicated that Manchester City have prepared a mammoth deal for the Barcelona star. Lionel Messi once again made his intention to leave Barcelona clear after he failed to turn up at Barcelona’s training ground for the scheduled COVID-19 test on Sunday. Now, it appears Manchester City have begun the process of bringing the star forward to England, in a deal that has been structured keeping Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in mind.

Cityzens prepare massive contract to finalise Messi to City deal

Spanish publication Marca revealed details about a possible Messi to City transfer which would see the Argentine reunite with Pep Guardiola. The five-year deal prepared by Manchester City will see the contract split into two periods. The first three years will see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League for Manchester City, while the following two will see him feature for City’s sister club New York City FC in the MLS.

⚠️ #ManCity’s Mega Offer! 💰 The English club is studying the formula of #Messi’s contract, if he arrives on a free transfer, for 750 million euros for 5 years. 👀🇦🇷 x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — BarcaBuzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 30, 2020

The total cost of the Messi transfer will be worth an eye-watering €750 million over five years. While Lionel Messi will earn €100 million a season before tax at City, the Argentine wizard will also earn a €250 million signing bonus for agreeing to join the MLS side. However, the Marca report covering the possible Messi to City move does not indicate any transfer fee, which has become the main point of contention between the Barcelona board and Messi since his bombshell burofax.

Football transfer news: Man City waiting on Messi release clause decision

While several publications reported on the rumoured €750 million Messi to Man City deal, there is still no clarity on whether Barcelona will let their star player go for free. Both Messi and the Barcelona board are at loggerheads regarding the Argentine's contract situation. Reports covering the Messi transfer suggested that the club captain feels he is free to go, having triggered a clause in his contract on August 25 that allows him to depart without a transfer fee.

Official statement by La Liga. They side with Barcelona in Leo Messi contract battle: “Current deal is still valid and paying release clause for €700m is the only way out”. 🛑



Manchester City are still waiting for Barça decision. 🔵 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/p15IWcBRMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Messi also after La Liga statement is not going to chance his mind. He wants to leave and to start a new chapter. Barcelona told him again they won’t let Leo go for free to Manchester City - and La Liga position is part of their strategy. The saga is on. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi #FCB #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

However, Barcelona disagree with his stance, suggesting that the said clause could be activated only till June 10. The Messi release clause currently stands at €700 million and it will be interesting to see what Barcelona do next. On Sunday, LaLiga issued a statement as well, as they sided with Barcelona in the ongoing Messi transfer discussions. Referring to the contract, LaLiga wrote in their statement that Messi will only be allowed to leave if his release clause is triggered by a club.

Image Courtesy: AP