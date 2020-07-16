Lionel Messi Could Quit Due To Boardroom Feud: Ex-Barca President Laporta Raises Concern

The situation at Camp Nou seems to be getting bad to worse with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid on the verge of winning the LaLiga title and their key-man Lionel Messi rumoured to leave the club next season. There were many rumours surrounding Lionel Messi's exit from the club but president Josep Maria Bartomeu rubbished the news a few weeks earlier. However, former Barcelona President Joan Laporta believes that their skipper is still unsure about his future and it should all be blamed on Josep Bartomeu. Lionel Messi will run out of contract next season and the 33-year-old is yet to sign a new contract.

Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? Former feels president states so

Joan Laporta is worried that Lionel Messi might just leave his boyhood club with the rising tension between him and Barcelona board. Joan Laporta, in a recent event at Sant Joan de Deu hospital on Wednesday, told Goal.com that he wants Messi to stay till 2021 but is scared that a bad decision of the board could result in an irreversible decision. It's not BarcaGate, it's BartoGate and his worry is more about how the status of the club is being put at risk.

Joan Laporta served as Barcelona's President between the years 2003 to 2010. Laporta blamed Bartomeu for the reason behind Xavi's resistance to joining Barcelona as their new coach. Laporta added that if he was Xavi, he would never be back with this board. Everyday he has more desire to take part in the election but some concrete conditions are needed for him to feel comfortable to run right now rather than resisting for a few more years.

(Source: Lionel Messi/Instagram)