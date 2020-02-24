Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could End Up Playing At David Beckham-owned Inter Miami

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could end up playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) if recent rumours are to be believed. It is reported that the duo might play for Inter Miami which is owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham.

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to play in MLS?

Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath, while speaking to Mirror, claimed that he often hears about blockbuster signings that could be made by various MLS sides in near future. He further claimed that he has often heard about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as possible arrivals in MLS.

Inter Miami capable of signing Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Adrian Heath

Adrian Heath claimed that it would be incredible for the development of football in the USA if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at MLS. He, however, acceded that it was only David Beckham who possessed the capacity to bring the two arch-rivals on the same platform.

The epitome of history.

Past & Present.

Napoli & Barça.

Back on Tuesday. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/P1sw9vvLvG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 23, 2020

Adrian Heath clarified that this would not be possible in a couple of years. However, he does feel that Ronaldo and Messi might follow the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at Los Angeles Galaxy before joining Italian giants AC Milan. Heath further asserted that the arch-rivals would either join LA Galaxy or Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in phenomenal form this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in incredible form this season. Messi scored a poker against SD Eibar to end his four-game goal drought. The Argentine has now netted 23 goals in 28 games for the defending LaLiga champions this season. On the other hand, Ronaldo scored against SPAL in Serie A to secure three points for his side. The Portuguese international has now equalled the record of scoring in 11 consecutive Serie A games. He has now raked up 25 goals in 30 games for the Turin side.

