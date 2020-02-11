Neymar Has Already AGREED To Join David Beckham's MLS Team Inter Miami

According to a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has agreed terms to join MLS side Inter Miami. The side is partly owned by former PSG star David Beckham. However, Neymar won’t join the MLS outfit anytime soon. He would join Inter Miami for a 10-year period when he would be on the edge of his career.

Also Read | PSG star Neymar picks up injury during his birthday week, third season in a row

Neymar to Inter Miami? PSG star and David Beckham talk about MLS

In an interview with YouTube channel Otro, David Beckham and Neymar talk about the Brazilian’s possible move to Inter Miami. Beckham informs Neymar that he would want to sign the player for his new club Inter Miami for 10 years. Neymar could not hold back his excitement on hearing this and goes on to confirm that he would play at MLS one day.

Also Read | Is Neymar considered as the most disrespected player in world football?

Neymar to Inter Miami? The club will make MLS debut in March

Inter Miami will play their first home game on March 14 at Lockhart Stadium (Inter Miami’s stadium). David Beckham, while posing for a selfie on Instagram from the stadium, wrote a caption. It read as, “240 days and counting… This is becoming more real every day… I'm so excited.”

Also Read | Neymar tops Ligue 1 salary charts with £600,000 per week, Kylian Mbappe comes second

Inter Miami will play their first game against Los Angeles FC in the Banc of California Stadium on March 1. It'll be followed by a trip to the US capital to play against DC United a week later. Inter will play their initial two seasons at the Lockhart Stadium. After which, they will switch to Miami Freedom Park which has a capacity of 25,000. The Lockhart Stadium will then be converted as a training facility for the first team.

David Beckham and his backroom staff have already added former Atletico Madrid and Valencia player Diego Alonso as their new head coach. They are still looking to make more signings. MLS permits the signing of three franchise players without any salary limit.

Also Read | Neymar celebrates 28th birthday; Kylian Mbappe gives it a miss