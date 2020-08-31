Messi Does Not Have €700m Release Clause In His Final Year Of Barcelona Contract: Report

As Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi reportedly attempts to force an exit away from the Camp Nou, the player as well as the Barcelona board, are said to have locked horns over the contractual situation. The six-time Ballon d'Or believes that it is well within his right to seek a departure on a free transfer courtesy of a special clause in his contract. Reports now suggest that the controversial clause is not applicable in his final year of the contract.

Messi transfer: Special clause not applicable in final season

The Messi transfer talks have brought to light the legal complexities involved in the Argentina international's contract. The clause allows Messi to leave for free anytime during a season, but Barcelona maintain that the deadline to exercise the clause expired back in June. However, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena SER, the clause is not applicable in the final year of his contract.

Messi's contract with Barcelona runs until June 2021. Barcelona maintain that the club captain has renewed for the 2020-21 season. But Messi's representatives reportedly claim that the player decided not to renew his contract this summer and now wants to leave, which is well within his rights.

Barcelona board legally stronger amid Messi transfer

However, things might work out in favour of the Barcelona board if Messi had agreed to renew for the upcoming season and now wants an abrupt move. Any judge dealing with the case would ask the Barcelona icon to pay damages that may be inferior to his release clause estimated at €700 million ($833 million), that has been applicable in his previous seasons' contracts.

Argentine refuses PCR tests amid Messi to City talks

If Messi does decide on ending his contract unilaterally, then it is still unclear how his next possible club will be able to register the player, with the Barcelona board not willing to let him leave for free. Meanwhile, the Argentine forward was expected to undergo the PCR test on Sunday ahead of returning to the team's pre-season training. However, he did not arrive for the tests, which clearly implies that he is willing to force his departure away from the Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram