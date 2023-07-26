'Messi Is Holding Ronaldo's World Cup': Lionel Messi Introduces New Celebration In MLS

In only his second appearance for the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scored a brace for the team. Playing at the jam-packed DRV PNK Stadium, the 36-year-old scored the opening goal just eight minutes into the match. He then found the net again in the 22nd minute to register his first brace for his new club.

3 Things You Need To Know

Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United by 4-0 in the Leagues Cap match

With the win, Inter Miami finished the group stage as the Group J leaders

Inter Miami advanced into the next round of the Leagues Cup tournament

Watch: Lionel Messi makes a special gesture for David Beckham on completing brace

After scoring his second goal of the night, Lionel Messi was seen pulling off a special gesture toward Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. In videos currently going viral on social media, Messi was seen making the ‘hold my beer’ gesture to Beckham, who replied with a smile from the stands. Here’s a look at the viral videos.

Messi made his Inter Miami debut last weekend, as the club ushered a new era of glory. The excitement about the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move has the club’s co-owner Beckham all fired up. In a recent video shared by the club, Beckham was seen spending time on the field during a training session.

Inter Miami head coach on appointing Lionel Messi as the captain

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Inter Miami confirmed Lionel Messi as their new captain. “Yes, he was our captain last game as well. It is very likely that both Messi and Busi [Sergio Busquets] will play longer, even from the beginning. Everything will depend on how they feel. It's just their second game,” head coach Gerardo Martino told reporters on Monday.

On being asked about Messi’s free-kick goal in his debut against Cruz Azul, Martino said it was something that is a habit for a player like Messi. “What was seen of Messi in the game trying to order his team-mates, is what he has been doing in the training sessions. He helps and talks about football with his team-mate,” Gerardo added.

This comes at a time when Messi has already been joined by two of his former Barca teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already arrived at Inter Miami and they are likely to be joined by another. Luis Suarez, who currently represents Gremio has also been linked with a move to the MLS side. It is being said that he is ready to repay his wages in 2023 to help his move away from the club.