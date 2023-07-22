Lionel Messi's First-ever Goal For MLS' Inter Miami Leaves David Beckham In Tears

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami this month and has changed the face of Major League Soccer in the US. The star player left PSG last month to join David Beckham’s team. After the unveiling on July 16, 2023, Messi made his debut in Miami’s encounter in the Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul. After coming off the bench in the second half, the Argentine’s show was worth watching.

Messi's goal made David Beckham emotional

After Messi’s match-winning freekick, the club’s co-owner and one of the footballing greats David Beckham was seen shedding tears of joy with his team being rescued by arguably the greatest footballer of all time. That being said, Messi’s debut game recorded to be Inter Miami’s 1st victory in the last 6 matches as they currently sit at the last of the MLS table. However, the arrival of the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner has proved to assist the club both on and off the pitch.

Lionel Messi proves again why he is called the greatest showman

Messi is the real definition of

During his Inter Miami debut, Lionel Messi produced an imprint that would live long in the memory. He displayed his great talent with a breathtaking 94th-minute winning goal from a beautiful free kick. Leo gave a performance at the DRV PNK Stadium that will live in infamy as he demonstrated the same brilliance that distinguished his time at Barcelona and his victorious FIFA World Cup 2022 run. Despite setting out on one last journey, Messi's desire to make an impact is still clear.

Fans flocked to the stadium, eagerly bought Messi shirts, and even traded tickets on numerous websites for astronomical rates of more than $1,000 each, demonstrating the enthusiasm around Messi's debut. There was a buzz in the air as a star-studded crowd, including well-known individuals like IShowSpeed, LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian, came to watch the match. They all travelled to see the renowned athlete in action, and Messi's on-field show left them with no regrets.